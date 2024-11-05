Planet Coaster 2 Giveaway: Win a Custom Xbox Series X Bundle

Nearly 8 years after Planet Coaster first released and Frontier Developments gave amusement park lovers their own parks to manage, Planet Coaster 2 is ready to do it all over again this week. Planet Coaster 2 releases on November 6th for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, but for the Xbox fans out there planning on playing Planet Coaster 2, ComicBook has teamed up with Frontier for a special giveaway. From now through Planet Coaster 2‘s launch week, you’ve got a chance to win a custom Planet Coaster 2-themed Xbox Series X, a matching controller, and a copy of the game.

Entering the Planet Coaster 2 giveaway is simple. To be considered for the Planet Coaster 2 Xbox Series X bundle, all you have to do is head over to ComicBook’s Instagram account and interact with the post found below. We’re choosing exactly one (1) winner for this giveaway, and all you have to do to put your name in the bucket is follow ComicBook’s Instagram account, like the post in question, and post on your Instagram account using the hashtag “#gamingonComicBook.” If you want to gain additional entries, you can tag up to three friends in the comments of our Instagram post so that you can be entered up to a total of four times for the giveaway: one from your own post, and three from tagging three separate friends.

The ComicBook/Frontier giveaway will end at exactly 9 a.m. ET on November 12th, so make sure you’ve got your entries in before then. Once a winner is chosen, we’ll reach out via Instagram to make sure we’ve got what we need so that you can receive your prize from Frontier.

The custom Xbox Series X console features a clear blue sky with a yellow roller coaster swirling around three sides of the console and the game’s logo on the back. The controller matches the console’s aesthetic as well with the front and back shell mirroring the same deep blue while the thumbsticks, d-pad, and shoulder buttons all match the yellow roller coaster. A free copy of Planet Coaster 2 for the Xbox Series X|S will also be given away to the winner.

If this is your first time dabbling with the franchise, Planet Coaster 2 looks to hit on the highs of many of the tycoon-type games you played long ago with a focus this time on roller coasters and theme parks. Of course, that was the focus of the first Planet Coaster as well, so it wouldn’t be a proper sequel without some new features like water parks in Planet Coaster 2. Players can now create and manage rides that send parkgoers plummeting down chutes of water and into pools, a first for the series.

Planet Coaster 2 releases on November 6th for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, so make sure you check out the game this week and enter our giveaway before November 12th to be considered for the prize.