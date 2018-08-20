Plants vs Zombies GW2 Devs Tease Tons of New Free Content on the Way

Time to suit up, Plants vs Zombies fans because the developers are back and teasing even more free content for players to enjoy! The team recently took to their Twitter account to share the good news!

According to their recent post, “Thanks for joining us and powering through the stream issues! ICYMI due to your amazing support, we’re excited to announce that more FREE content updates are on the way for #PvZGW2! We’ll have more details soon but get ready for some fun, new adventures headed for Suburbia!”

With E3 2018 in full gear, it’s understandable that they are wanting to keep it on the down low, but it is exciting for those that enjoy the delightfully charming game that has gathered quite the cult following.

For more about the game:

Ready the Peashooters and prepare for the craziest, funniest shooter in the universe: Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2.

Dr. Zomboss has conquered Suburbia and transformed it into a zombie-filled, plant-free paradise. Help the plants reclaim their turf in the new 24-player Herbal Assault, or choose your side in 4-player co-op or solo play. With new modes, classes and loads of humor, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 lets you wage war on seriousness (and your friends!) however you want.

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 also introduces the Backyard Battleground, your very own interactive hub where you and up to 3 friends can take on daily quests and challenges and interact with your favorite PvZ characters.

Key features:

Plants attack. This time, bring the fight to the zombies. Go on the offensive as the plants to reclaim Suburbia, or stop the botanical invasion and preserve Zomburbia in all-new game modes.

More characters, classes, and skins. 6 new classes join the cast, making for 14 playable character classes. Choose from more than 100 playable plants and zombies from the past, present and future and stand out as you fight.

Play your way. Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 delivers tons of lawn-inspiring game modes so you can play together or by yourself. Need some company? Play in the new Herbal Assault mode and join 24-players online to duke it out all over Suburbia. Or join the plants or the zombies and team up in 4-player co-op mode. And if you want, you can even play solo!

A living PvZ world. The struggle for Suburbia is in full bloom across 12 maps bursting with personality and humor. Fight your way through Zombossified cityscapes and crowded airspaces, all layered with hidden secrets waiting to be discovered.

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.