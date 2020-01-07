Fans Aren’t Sure How to Feel About PlayStation 5 Logo

The Consumer Electronics Show is officially underway, and it’s providing fans with an early look at what to expect in the world of technology and beyond. Sony had one of the most highly-anticipated panels at the event, as audiences were curious to see what the company would unveil — especially with regards to the elusive PlayStation 5. Shortly after the panel kicked off on Monday night, fans got their answer, and it ended up not actually being a lot. In addition to a few specs and a release window of “this holiday”, Sony mainly unveiled the logo for the PlayStation 5, which is simply a “PS5” in the company’s signature font.

Here’s your very first look at the #PS5 logo. pic.twitter.com/hfQDcgUdsc — Push Square (@pushsquare) January 7, 2020

The pomp and circumstance around the logo captivated and confused people on social media, with many of them poking fun at how underwhelming the logo actually was. Here are just a few of our favorite reactions to it.

LOL

That’s Fair

Jim Ryan at CES: we’re excited to share our new logo for PS5 pic.twitter.com/v6pS4nSm2B — Liam Allen-Miller (@RSSLiam) January 7, 2020

Groundbreaking

big news from Sony: The PlayStation 5 can be abbreviated to PS5. this is a big deal since it allows you to just type out PS5 instead of having to type out the full name, PlayStation 5 — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) January 7, 2020

Please?!

I feel like I need a t-shirt that says, “I went to the #SonyCES press conference and all I got was the PS5 logo.” #CES2020 pic.twitter.com/gdpWgsW26F — Alex Mellott at #CES2020 (@AlexMellott) January 7, 2020

What?!

PS5 LOGO IN FACT FEATURES A 5 pic.twitter.com/5icd1IpRMi — KZ 🗝 (@KZXcellent) January 7, 2020

Oof

Great to see that totally new #PS5 logo. Must have taken ages. #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/OFLQdVFRQ5 — Dan Grabham (@dangrabham) January 7, 2020

Mind Blown

Sony unveils its revolutionary new PS5 logo 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gSeUz4wfqZ — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) January 7, 2020

Shocking