Fans Aren’t Sure How to Feel About PlayStation 5 Logo

The Consumer Electronics Show is officially underway, and it’s providing fans with an early look at what to expect in the world of technology and beyond. Sony had one of the most highly-anticipated panels at the event, as audiences were curious to see what the company would unveil — especially with regards to the elusive PlayStation 5. Shortly after the panel kicked off on Monday night, fans got their answer, and it ended up not actually being a lot. In addition to a few specs and a release window of “this holiday”, Sony mainly unveiled the logo for the PlayStation 5, which is simply a “PS5” in the company’s signature font.

The pomp and circumstance around the logo captivated and confused people on social media, with many of them poking fun at how underwhelming the logo actually was. Here are just a few of our favorite reactions to it.

