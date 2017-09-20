Playerunknown’s Battleground Creator: Single Player Would Be Great

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has become a huge phenomenon on the Steam Early Access front, getting 1.3 million concurrent players at one point and selling well over 10 million copies. That said, some people can't help but think something's missing from the game – something with single players in mind.

But Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, the driving force behind the game, is well aware of this. During a recent Reddit AMA for the game, he noted his interest in such a mode – and thinks it would be a pretty ideal fit with the right resources.

"I would love to add a single player campaign to the game," he said. "I think the island we have could be a great location for an interesting story, but unfortunately we just don't have the time or the resources for this at the moment!"

For those wondering, "But don't you guys have a lot of money?", that's not really the issue here. The team is hard at work on getting the full release ready for PC, since it is currently in Early Access. On top of that, there's also the Xbox One version to consider, since Microsoft is pouring big bucks into the game trying to get it finished in time for a holiday release, since it would no doubt be a big release for the company and its forthcoming Xbox One X hardware.

So does that mean Bluehole could revisit the possibility of single player in 2018? While nothing's confirmed, there's a decent chance of that, especially once the game's development is finished for both the PC and Xbox One fronts. Greene didn't confirm anything, but the fact he's expressing any kind of interest is good news – and could strengthen Battlegrounds' popularity even further, outside of what it's already done on the multiplayer front. We'll just have to wait and see, but 10+ million players certainly can't be wrong.

For the time being, the game's multiplayer side has a lot to offer, and we don't necessarily just mean the "chicken dinner" that's up for grabs. There's more than that, of course.

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is available now as an Early Access title on Steam, and will be coming to the Xbox One later this year.

-------

