PlayerUnknown Talks Frame Rate, Performance Of Battlegrounds On Xbox One X

We’re just a couple of weeks away from being able to play PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on the Xbox One, and it sounds like the console port is going to come together nicely, performing just as well as the hit game on Steam Early Access.

To elaborate further, PlayerUnknown himself, creative director Brendan Greene, recently spoke with gamesTM about how important the port of Battlegrounds is, especially to the Xbox One audience.

“Xbox is synonymous with gaming, you know what I mean? And there’s a huge player base out there that prefer to play on console, so bringing it to the Xbox One systems is just great.

“It’s like I can finally say yup, I have a game on Xbox. So I think we could see incredible numbers on console, but again, I don’t want to jinx it. We’re more focused on getting a good game out. Like, as much as it sounds a bit shitty, we’re not focused on player numbers. Sure, from a server point of view we have to be, but that’s what our goal here is. It’s not to have millions of players, our goal is to put a good game onto both platforms.”

In addition, he talked about how the game will perform on the Xbox platforms, with the Xbox One X leading by example. “Definitely on Xbox One X, 60FPS. On Xbox One, we’re not sure. We may have to limit it at 30FPS, maybe, but the last time I saw it, it was running at about 30 to 40. We’re still constantly improving it so, you know, the aim is to get to 60. That’s why we’re doing Game Preview, because I think the great thing about console is it’s a locked hardware system, so we can do really specific tweaks that tune it for those systems.

“I have great faith that we’ll get there. The great thing about Battlegrounds is that it’s not…unlike the more high paced shooters, frame rate isn’t that important. Yes, it is important, but it’s not as important for us as it is in a twitch shooter. So we’re aiming for 60; not sure if we’ll get there, but that is our aim.”

He also briefly mentioned that Bluehole was looking into creating proper 4K textures for the game for both Xbox One and PC, but didn’t give a time frame on it, since it would take a little longer than expected.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds arrives on Xbox One starting December 12th. It’s also slated to release in full on PC, though a date hasn’t been given yet.