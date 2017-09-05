PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Explains Its Controversial New Loot Crates, Drops An Update

PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds has new paid cosmetic loot boxes, and, unsurprisingly, they're causing a fair amount of controversy. The game will still offer free-to-open cosmetic crates, but a new one featuring outfits inspired by the classic Japanese film Battle Royale, will cost $2.50 to open. PUBG's creator previously promised not to sell cosmetic items during the game's Early Access period and fans are not pleased by the turnabout.

Well, the titular PlayerUnknown (aka Brendan Greene) tried to explain why the paid crate needed to happen. In short, Early Access exists to work kinks out, and paid cosmetic crates need to be tested just like everything else…

"While our intention was and still is to add [paid cosmetic crates] to the game when we move into actual release, we do need to test it prior to launch and at Early Access so that it is stable and ready to be fully introduced to our community. I do understand your concerns about the system, but I feel testing for a sturdy economy on the Steam Marketplace is necessary at this stage and ultimately beneficial for the game."

In addition to the explanation, PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds delivered its fourth monthly update. Here's everything you can expect from the patch:

Server Optimization

Optimized fences, doors, and windows

Optimized vehicle physics

Client Optimization

Optimized memory usage for world objects

Optimized terrain rendering

Optimized vehicle physics

Optimized User Interface

New Items

Added new weapon Mk14 EBR. Mk14 EBR is a Designated Marksman Rifle that can only be obtained from Carepackages. This weapon is chambered for 7.62mm and sniper rifle attachments

Character

Added two new face presets and hairstyles to character customization for both genders

Gameplay

Added 1st Person server options to NA and EU Solo and Duo game-modes

Players who choose 1st Person mode will be matched together

Character view is set to 3rd Person mode in starting airplane and during free fall from the airplane. This will be set to 1st Person only in a future update

Camera will stay still while looting items to prevent dizziness

Added a new feature to report players

Some people killed knocked-out teammates in order to avoid giving kill count to an opponent who knocked them down. Now the kill count will still go to the opponent in this specific case.

Added new animation when using different consumables

Improved camera transition when disabling Free look feature (Alt Key)

Decreased the reload time of VSS

Players may now re-enter games if they have been disconnected mid-game

You may now play with Xbox controllers, and we will continue to make improvements with Xbox controllers

Sound volume difference from inside and outside of building is more obvious

Added new sound effect while scoping or aiming weapon

Added new effects when a character is running or sprinting over different types of surfaces

Improved character animation without any weapon or with melee weapon

Added slight delay when using the drag-and-drop feature on items in inventory UI. We implemented this delay to provide a fair gameplay environment to all players

Improved post-process effect when a character takes damage outside of the blue circle

Items and Vehicles

Added a lower rail attachment slot to SKS

You may now honk a car horn when sitting in the driver's seat with Left Mouse Click

Decreased the chance of vehicle explosion after the vehicle gets stuck in objects

Vehicle driving sound will change slightly in FPP and TPP modes

Added new sound effects for motorcycle tire screech while driving

Eliminated firing delay of S1897 from pump action after reload

Improved effects of boats

Added spark effect to flat tires

Reduced cast time of First Aid Kit / Painkiller to 6 seconds

Reduced cast time of Med Kit / Adrenaline Syringe to 8 seconds

UI

Added more features and hot keys to the Options Menu

Added new option for V-Sync

You may now designate a maximum of two different keys for each key bind

Added new option to set toggle on certain actions and features

You may now use Mouse wheel up/down as one of your key binds

Added new keybinds, such as all mute (Ctrl+M) and switching Voice Channel (Ctrl+Y), and a new option to adjust the volume of voice chat

Added new keybinds to use specific throwables

Added Colorblind Mode

Added an FOV slider for 1st person view

Added some region names to the mini map

Added new option to display helmet, vest, and backpack equipped on HUD UI. This HUD UI will be updated further in the future

Added new option to display all equipped weapons on the right side of the screen. This UI will be updated further in the future

Bug fixes

Partially fixed client crash issues

Fixed an issue of weapons sporadically ceasing to fire despite being set to auto firing mode

You may not use consumables in vehicles underwater

Fixed bugs below while spectating another character

A character appeared to be shaking when the character moves around

Camera swing when a character scopes while walking

Camera swing when a character peeks left or right while scoping

A character appeared to be shaking when the player moves his mouse while scoping in Prone

Characters farther than 500m away from a vehicle will no longer hear the tire screech sound

Fixed post-process bug underwater in FPP mode

Fixed an issue of the reloading sound getting played repetitively after dropping a weapon while reloading

Fixed the probability of getting rainy weather to previous value

Fixed a bug where a character could not equip attachment with full inventory

Fixed a bug where weapons would continue to play looped reload animation even after canceling the reload

Fixed a bug where a character could see through the other side of wall when scoping or crouching against certain walls

Fixed a bug where a character sitting on objects inside of certain buildings could see through ceilings and walls

Fixed sporadic issue of disabling in-game UI

Eliminated bombing outside of Red Zone

PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds is currently available on Steam Early Access. The full version of the game launches on PC and Xbox One this holiday season.