‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ For PS4 Teased Again With New Bundle

We’ve seen a few hints over the past couple of weeks indicating that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds would be making its debut on PlayStation 4, even with PUBG Corp’s deal with Xbox One. But today, we’ve seen our strongest evidence yet, as the PlayStation Hong Kong page has listed an upcoming bundle featuring the game and some additional content.

The listing was pointed out on Resetera, and although it appears to have been taken down now, it included a system with a “limited promotional period” from November 14 to December 6 in the region, along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In it, it was to include a copy of the game, along with a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription — hinting that the service is a requirement in order to take part in it — along with a “Yukata (Japanese Traditional Outfit)” for use within it. A note on the page read that those buying the bundle would receive a redemption code via email, along with a game code.

We snapped a quick image of the listing before its removal, which you can see below.

Now, the interesting here is the dating. If this period sticks, that means we could see the game relatively soon. If that were the case, you’d think that PUBG Corp. would’ve made an announcement by now. But that ties in to another interesting factor.

There are two shows coming up where PUBG could take focus. The first is this weekend’s X018, which is set to take place on November 10 in Mexico City. While it’s unlikely that the game would be announced for PS4 at an Xbox event, it’s very possible that we’ll see its free-to-play structure revealed here.

But then there’s the ending date on the deal, which is December 6. That’s the same day that Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards broadcast is taking place, and there could easily be a surprise announcement about the game being out for PS4, and available “now,” as it were. This is more likely to happen since The Game Awards is a more neutral show.

So needless to say, the next few weeks are going to be interesting ones for PUBG and its fans. Between going free-to-play, adding new goodies for the PlayStation crowd and debuting on a new platform (with potential cross-play, maybe), the game could come back in a big way. We’ll have to see what happens.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is out now for Xbox One and PC.