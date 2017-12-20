Buying PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds From Newegg Will Net You A Free Bonus Game

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds came out for Xbox One a little over a week ago, and while it has its fair share of technical setbacks, it's still a fun game to play with your friends, especially if you want that beloved chicken dinner.

But if you haven't picked it up yet, you might want to make note of this special deal from Newegg, as you can grab a completely free game just by buying it through them.

As pointed out by our Twitter friend Wario64, when you order Battlegrounds from these guys, you'll actually net the hit shooter Titanfall 2 free of charge! The games will be shipped together, so you can get twice the action you hoped for on the Xbox One.

The offer is only going on for the next two days, so if you're going to purchase, you might want to do it quickly before they run out. It's a $19.99 value on top of the Battlegrounds code you're getting, and appears to be a physical copy – but, hey, it's free, you can't complain.

Check out the deal here, and join us in the chicken dinner fun – or with a mech, if you prefer.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available now in Game Preview for Xbox One, as well as Early Access on Steam. Meanwhile, Titanfall 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.