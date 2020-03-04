PlayStation 2 Fans Are Celebrating the Console’s 20th Anniversary

While the original PlayStation forever changed the landscape of the video game industry, the PlayStation 2 is the console that, arguably, put Sony in their position as that industry’s leader. Released in Japan on March 4th, 2000, the system had a paltry number of games at launch, but the console’s backwards compatibility and built-in DVD player made it an early hit. Over the system’s lifespan, however, that library would grow exponentially, offering classic games such as Grand Theft Auto 3, Final Fantasy X, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Kingdom Hearts. Sony has sold more than 155 million PS2 consoles worldwide, making it the best-selling system of all-time.

With so many PlayStation 2 owners out there, it’s only natural that fans are celebrating the console on its 20th anniversary. Of course, with so many games released over the years, it’s interesting to see which titles fans remember fondly. It’s a pretty diverse group!

That’s one heck of a collection…

Happy #20thAnniversaryPS2



The GOAT system in terms of numbers sold & GOAT in terms of amount of RPGs. It can play PS2 AND all PS1 games with an added speed & graphics boost.



Heres my collection, nearly all playable on the mighty PLAYSTATION 2 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/g8WKEMBv5m — 🎮🏳️‍🌈Marty CAPE GOD #BreakFreeShinMegamiTenseiV (@PhantasyStarBoy) March 4, 2020

Retro gaming is still huge, but NO ONE misses memory cards.

when you had no memory card and someone turned off your PlayStation 2. pic.twitter.com/aUkxmMcDo7 — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) March 4, 2020

Come on, KFC. Do it.

Happy birthday to the Playstation 2!



Wish we took inspiration from San Andreas for our team member uniforms thou… pic.twitter.com/ki4FZYWz2B — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) March 4, 2020

We need an Ape Escape revival STAT.

The PlayStation 2’s lifespan was pretty swell for Ape Escape



We got 6 games on the system through it’s life. Although only 4 of them were release outside of Japan. These are:



Ape Escape 2, Pumped & Primed (US only), 3 and Eye Toy: Monkey Mania (PAL only)#apeswillescape pic.twitter.com/ZLthgKglW0 — ριρσтяση вℓυє (@CraxyTrickster) March 4, 2020

Gotta admire that kind of dedication.

On this day 20 years ago, I queued for 26 hours in Akihabara to buy a Playstation 2. pic.twitter.com/TVK4wjMrD7 — Video Game Humour 🕹 (@VGHumour) March 4, 2020

That DVD player was a very big deal, back then.

Happy 20th Birthday to the PlayStation 2 (Japan launch)! Thanks for the memories and becoming my first DVD player! pic.twitter.com/1hwml63Me7 — Mark Julio (マークマン) (@MarkMan23) March 3, 2020

Still waiting on that BG&E sequel, Ubisoft.

Merry 20th birthday to PlayStation 2! And thanks for those unforgettable videogames which still rock my world. pic.twitter.com/gC7tddXDuT — Laura Luna de Umbra 🦋 (@LauraLunaLu) March 4, 2020

Good news! That one’s coming back soon!

Happy Birthday Playstation 2! This was one of the games that made my childhood! #PlayStation2 pic.twitter.com/nD54XBNDf6 — Joee (@oddjoe99) March 4, 2020

It’s still weird to see these two on non-Sony consoles.

I mean… how has it been 20 years?!?