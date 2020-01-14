PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up Offers a Look at Your Gaming Year in Review

We might all be a couple weeks into 2020, but PlayStation isn’t quite done with 2019 yet. The video game company has announced a fun little data tool called PlayStation Wrap-Up that cobbles together different numbers about players’ individual 2019 PlayStation gaming, like how many different games were played, top genres, total trophies earned, and more. Even better? Eligible users can get a free dynamic theme and seven different avatars.

“2020 is shaping up to be a great year in gaming, with a new console generation and plenty of new games to look forward to,” Justin Massongill, Content Communications Manager at SIE, states in the PlayStation blog post announcing the new tool. “But first, we wanted to give our fans a look at their PlayStation year-end wrap up from 2019. It’s a fun way to reflect on your fondest gaming memories of the past year.”

Reflect on your gaming achievements. The PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up tallies your number of games played, top genres, trophies, and more: https://t.co/oJcWnfQnKJ pic.twitter.com/oMMHdF09z5 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 14, 2020

PlayStation has indicated that folks should receive emails with the results, assuming they’ve opted into receiving marketing emails, but everyone interested can use the web tool available right here to generate the aforementioned stats themselves. The PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up is available until February 14th. The bottom part of the tool should indicate what special avatars have been unlocked, and you can check out a full list of those available, along with their descriptions, below:

Action Hero — for the gamer who lives for the epic moments in action-adventure games

Legendary Warrior — for the gamer who steps up to the challenge in fighting games

Master Explorer — for the gamer who has continually aced that platformer game

Master Strategist — for the gamer who loves solving puzzles in a good strategy game

Speed Demon — for the gamer who leaves their fellow drivers in the dust in a fast-paced driving/racing game

Sports Phenom — for the gamer with a competitive edge and a love for sports games

Marksman — for the gamer who hits their mark in a shooter game

The latest and greatest PlayStation console, the PlayStation 5, is set to release at the end of this year. Other than the logo, and the name, not much is officially known about the new hardware as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.