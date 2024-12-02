PlayStation Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New PS5 Update

December 3rd marks the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation brand, and the company is celebrating the occasion with a very cool update now available on PS5. When starting up the console today, you might notice that the sequence is a little bit different from the usual. That’s because the normal PS5 start-up has been replaced by the Sony Computer Entertainment sequence that used to greet users on the original PlayStation console! The screen then shifts to black, showcasing PlayStation’s 30th anniversary logo. For longtime fans of the brand, this bit of nostalgia should send them back in a big way, but there’s even more to discover.

In addition to the new start-up sequence, PlayStation has added new themes based on the different PlayStation generations. Users are notified about the option right from the home screen, and are prompted to make a change from the console’s settings. Under “Appearance and Sound,” users will find options for each PlayStation generation. Not only does the console theme change, but the sounds begin to mimic those heard on the chosen console!

The sony computer entertainment logo now greets users when they start ps5.

All of this is pretty awesome, but there’s one unfortunate catch: these themes and sounds will only be available on PS5 for a limited time. It’s unclear why Sony wouldn’t just keep them available to users throughout the PS5’s lifespan, but the company clearly just wants this to be a thing for the anniversary. If you want to immerse yourself in the sounds of the PS2 era, or go back to how things were just a generation ago on PS4, you should do that sooner, rather than later. Unfortunately, Sony has offered no information about how long this limited time celebration will last.

While the actual 30th anniversary is this week, PlayStation’s celebration has been playing out over the last few months. The company has released several items that call back to the colors of the original Sony console, from DualSense controllers, to a special PlayStation Portal, and even a PS5 Pro. Those items have been a big hit with the fanbase, and a nice callback to the early days of the brand. There’s also a PlayStation 30th anniversary sale that’s now live, featuring huge discounts on games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part I, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and a whole lot more.

For those that grew up on the original PlayStation, it’s almost hard to believe the brand has been going strong for three decades. Generally speaking, PlayStation has done very well throughout each era, and fans have been treated to a lot of great games. It’s nice to see each era being treated with reverence during this promotion, and that should make fans happy regardless of which PlayStation was their first!

