New PlayStation Portable Rumored to Release Soon

PlayStation Portal has been a surprise success for Sony, so much so that the company is apparently thinking about creating a dedicated handheld. According to Bloomberg‘s recent reporting, that’s still a few years off, but for the time being, the company plans to continue supporting Portal in a big way. Following the release of the 30th anniversary design, it seems the system will be getting another new color pattern. According to a report from billbil-kun of Dealabs Magazine, a black color design for PlayStation Portal will be made available in North America, Europe, and in other territories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The black PlayStation Portal will apparently have the same price point as the current white design, which can be found for $199.99. According to the report, quantities will be limited from the outset, so those interested should try to secure a preorder as soon as they become available. As of this writing, images of the black PlayStation Portal have not been revealed. It’s possible the design could leak just as these details have, but we might have to wait until an official reveal takes place. Unfortunately, Dealabs does not know the release date, or when the reveal will happen.

The current white version of Playstation portal

Given how closely black has been associated with most of PlayStation’s systems, it’s safe to say that a black Portal is long overdue. PS2, PS3, and PS4 all had gorgeous black color schemes, and while Sony swapped to white for the PS5 era, that always felt more like an Apple color. For those that would prefer something a little closer to Sony’s last few consoles, this should be a nice option.

As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt ahead of a full announcement. Plans change all the time, and sometimes things end up cancelled at the last minute. That having been said, billbil-kun has an excellent track record when it comes to this sort of thing. In fact, this is one of multiple PlayStation leaks that have come from Dealabs this week, with another one being a DualSense based on Helldivers 2.

RELATED: PlayStation Plus Subscriptions Going on Sale for Black Friday

Hopefully Sony won’t keep fans waiting too long on official reveals for these new products. It’s clear the company has some cool stuff to show off, and it’s possible that could happen in December, but they might also wait until sometime in 2025. A lot of times gaming companies hold off on announcing new hardware until after the holiday season, to prevent cutting into sales of its current products. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s what will happen this time around, but don’t be too surprised if we end up having to wait until at least January to hear something.

Would you be interested in a black version of the PlayStation Portal? Would that color make you more likely to buy one? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!