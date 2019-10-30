PlayStation 4 Is Now the 2nd Best-Selling Home Game Console of All Time

The PlayStation 4 is officially the second best-selling home game console of all time, according to new financial reports out of Sony. The latest and greatest PlayStation console — at least until the PlayStation 5 releases — now sits at 102.8 million units shipped, putting it below the PlayStation 2 (155 million) and above the original PlayStation (102.49 million) on the all-time list.

The news of the major milestone comes out of Sony’s most recent financial statements, which were revealed yesterday. An official Sony Interactive Entertainment page that tracks hardware sales has been updated accordingly, and it shows 102.8 million PlayStation 4 shipments as of September 30th — which means the number is actually higher, but not reported just yet.

As Niko Partners’ Daniel Ahmad notes in the tweet below, there are actually several caveats to these numbers. While it’s mighty impressive, the point at which Sony stopped reporting PS2 sell-in numbers means that the number there is likely even higher, and the same holds true for any of the older consoles.

Here is official PlayStation shipment data from Sony. The PSP and PS2 numbers are actually slightly higher as Sony stopped reporting back in 2012 despite continuing to ship units after. Sony never reported PS Vita sales so it’s impossible to say if PS4 has outsold it yet… pic.twitter.com/hm6xcc7dTK — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 30, 2019

Also, this doesn’t take into account sell-in numbers for handheld consoles like the Nintendo DS, and if it did, the PlayStation 4 would be bumped down a couple pegs. Finally, these are “sell-in” numbers, not “sell-through” numbers. The difference being the former is how many consoles were shipped, and the latter is how many people actually bought from retailers.

The PlayStation 5 has a release window of Holidays 2020. The expectation is that there will be a more firm launch date announced in the next several months. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.