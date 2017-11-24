These $250 PlayStation 4 Bundles Are Pretty Awesome Deals

The Black Friday deals are running wild today, and there are a lot of bargains to pick up on, whether you’re hunting for a system or specific games. However, if you need both, or a bundle that will let you get into gaming right away, GameStop has a few packages up for grabs that are quite affordable.

Our Twitter friend Wario64 pointed out a number of these bundles on his page, with three different PlayStation 4 packages that shouldn’t be missed. Not only does each one come with a 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim system, but also a select game and a $50 GameStop gift card that you can use to purchase extra goods, like controllers or games.

Let’s break down each of the bundles, and where you can pick them up!

First up is a Shooter Bundle that comes with a PlayStation 4 1TB Slim system, along with a copy of Call of Duty: WWII and a $50 gift card. You can pick up that system here.

Next up is a Family Bundle that comes with a 1TB PlayStation 4 system, as well as two games. The first is the platforming adventure Knack 2, and the second is the sports game Everybody’s Golf – two perfect choices for all ages. The package also includes a $50 GameStop gift card, and comes out to $239.99. You can buy it here.

Finally, for those looking for more of an action approach to the PlayStation 4, there’s a bundle that includes a 1TB system, along with two games – Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition and Horizon: Zero Dawn standard edition. You’ll also get a $50 gift card as well, with the total bundle going for $249.99. You can get it here.

You can save even more money than that, as you can use this special coupon code to earn an additional ten percent off savings, getting the bundles for around $225 or so, before shipping and taxes. There’s no word how long that coupon code will last, so check it out and start saving that money.

We’ll keep you informed about any other great bundles that become available over the weekend!