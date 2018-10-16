Custom PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller Will Set You Back $14,000

If you’re looking for the ultimate in PlayStation 4 accessories, you may want to take a look at what the online retailer Brikk is offering. (Just make sure you bring a good amount of cash with you.)

The company has listed a specially made PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller for purchase, but it’s not exactly something you can add to your collection for a mere few hundred dollars. Nope, this specially designed peripheral is going to set you back $14,000.

The controller, nicknamed the Lux DualShock 4, comes with a 24 karat gold plating job surrounding the controller, along with a solid gold face button. It also features diamonds encrusted in each of the buttons, including the D-pad, the face buttons and the home button. (Oh, but don’t expect them on the analog sticks or shoulder buttons — those are still the same, along with the TouchPad.)

For those that don’t want to break the bank that much, there’s also a “cheaper” option available for $8,500, merely featuring the gold plating and not only of the diamond configurations on the buttons.

For those that really want to break the bank, there’s apparently also a more expensive option available where you can add even more diamonds into the mix. Those customization options are available here. These also appears to be a collector’s case included as well.

Here’s the official description from the product page.

“THE LUX DUALSHOCK 4 IS A HANDCRAFTED PREMIUM VERSION OF THE SONY DUALSHOCK 4 CONTROLLER FOR THE PLAYSTATION 4. COATED IN 24K YELLOW GOLD AND SAFEGUARDED BY A TRIPLE LAYER OF DLC PROTECTIVE CLEAR VENEER, IT IS EXQUISITELY PRACTICAL, DESIGNED FOR THE GAMER WITH IMPECCABLE TASTE.

THE CLASSIC VERSION INCLUDES A PLAYSTATION BUTTON MADE FROM SOLID 18K GOLD AND FEATURING SEVEN PERFECT DIAMONDS OF F/G COLOR AND CLARITY, TOTALING 0.25 CARATS. ALL OTHER BUTTONS ARE FROM THE ORIGINAL SONY JDM-055 MODEL CONTROLLER.

THE DELUXE VERSION FEATURES NINE SOLID 18K GOLD BUTTONS: THE ‘PLAYSTATION’ BUTTON, THE FOUR DIRECTIONAL BUTTONS AND THE TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, X, AND SQUARE BUTTONS. THESE BUTTONS ARE STUDDED WITH GENUINE CONFLICT FREE DIAMONDS OF F/G COLOR AND CLARITY TOTALING 2.20 CARATS, MAKING ANY CONTROLLER RESPLENDENT.”

So if you really want to have an expensive PlayStation 4 experience, there you go. Or, if you prefer something wayyyy cheaper, you can go after these newly released PlayStation 4 controllers for $65 apiece; or, hey, purchase this awesome SCUF Vantage for just $200. That way, you won’t have to worry about diamond imprints on your thumbs. (We hate those.)