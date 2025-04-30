Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Notes for Latest Hotfix Revealed, Here’s What It Does

Yes, Patch 8 was the last major content update for Baldur’s Gate 3. But that doesn’t mean Larian plans to leave players high and dry. Now that Patch 8 has been around long enough to give Larian a good sense of what needs fixing, they’ve deployed a brand-new hotfix to fix issues with crossplay and reduce crashes for Baldur’s Gate 3. Today’s patch may be “just” a hotfix, but it’s still a hefty list of patch notes as Larian works to really fine-tune Baldur’s Gate 3 with all that new Patch 8 content. The latest hotfix is available now on all platforms.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 30 focuses on several bug fixes and optimizations to help reduce crashes. A few issues with Mod Support have been resolved, and some gameplay issues have been ironed out, as well. This includes some updates to new subclass abilities to ensure they work properly. For those eager to enjoy cross-play, several bugs that were causing issues have been resolved with this latest patch, as well. The patch includes fixes for Photo Mode issues and the UI, plus some performance fixes for PS5 and Mac. In all, this hotfix addresses several small but important issues, making Baldur’s Gate 3 run better.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Notes for Hotfix #30

Photo mode is getting even better with this bg3 hotfix

For the full list of everything that’s been fixed and smoothed out in today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 update, check out the full patch notes below, as shared by Larian.

Modding

Fixed an incorrect ‘Missing XAML’ error message showing up in the main menu after deleting mods and switching input mode from keyboard and mouse to controller.

Fixed Mod Manager reports coming through to mod authors from seemingly anonymous users, even if those users were logged in properly.

Fixed a scrolling issue on the Mod Details page on mods with lots of tags.

Game

Gameplay and Scripting

Fixed the wrong range on Divine Allegiance – it now triggers within standard melee range as indicated in the tooltip.

Fixed an issue with the way the Gloves of Battlemage’s Power interact with dual-wielded weapons.

Fixed a bug causing paladins to lose their Auras after a Long Rest.

The War Priest attack will no longer disable if the character moves before attacking.

Tavern Brawler no longer adds a damage bonus to Elemental Cleaver’s elemental damage in Honour Mode.

Fixed a bug where, if you told the goblins at Moonrise Towers to sacrifice themselves, the subsequent cinematic wouldn’t play correctly and the goblins would become uninteractable.

Fixed a bug preventing camera movement with WASD while Shift is pressed.

Polearm Clout now properly gains bonuses to its weapon damage from various sources.

Weapons bound using Pact of the Blade or Hexblade now properly use the Charisma modifier for the Polearm Clout attack.

Magical Ambush, Skilled Skullduggery, and Lethal Concealment no longer keep disappearing while sneaking.

Recasting Cloudkill after upcasting it to Level 6 will now cast the correct upcasted version. Also fixed the upcasted Cloudkill visuals.

Updated Shadow Blade to only give Advantage to melee weapon attacks made while the Shadow Blade is equipped.

Cross-Play

Fixed a bug where the client would get stuck in a loading screen when attempting to join a cross-play lobby uninvited.

Fixed a bug letting you enable cross-play and invite players while in a non-cross-play session if you accessed the settings via the escape menu.

Fixed a bug letting users try to join the lobby in the friends panel before the lobby list was updated.

Fixed an issue causing cross-play hosts to get stuck at 0% loading if a client joins the game while the host is in the cinematic after Character Creation.

Added a timeout that will bring you back to the main menu if your attempt to join a cross-play game fails.

If your connection is interrupted on PC and you get the ‘Online features are disabled’ message, your online session settings will now be disabled as indicated. This mimics the existing flow on consoles.

Improved the handling of network disconnections for cross-play.

Made username character limits consistent across platforms.

Photo Mode

Fixed the ‘Highlights’ setting not working properly on consoles.

Fixed the ‘Mirror’ option on Photo Mode appearing in English across the localised versions of the game.

Fixed a bug preventing you from selecting Tavflayer or Karlachflayer in the Photo Mode settings.

New Subclasses

Kills made while drunk as a Way of the Drunken Master monk now count towards the Punch Drunk achievement. It’s only fair.

Updated the description for the Shadow Infusion condition tooltips, which still had developer text in them.

The chance to inflict Hexblade’s Curse on a hit no longer increases every time the Warlock uses Bind Hexed Weapon.

Circle of the Stars druids can now gain the additional Wild Shapes (Deep Rothé, Panther, Owlbear, Dilophosaurus).

UI

Fixed the Bonus Action icon missing on controller tooltips for some players with modded games.

Fixed the ‘Choices Pending!’ message showing up during Character Creation after disabling a mod related to colour choices when randomising a character’s appearance.

On controller, briefly delayed the cursor selection on mods in the Mod Verification window until the list of mods has properly loaded.

Fixed some missing Action Resource icons when pinning tooltips on controller.

Prevented switching between controller and keyboard and mouse when the game is already switching.

Fixed the Spell Slot resource not showing up on tooltips in the Prepare Spells tab during Level Up.

Fixed a UI bug caused by opening the Action and Menu radials at the same time.

Fixed the Surge Accuracy tooltip not linking out correctly to the Action Surge tooltip.

Fixed the Quickened Mage Hand tooltip not linking out correctly to the Mage Hand tooltip.

Fixed the tooltips for instruments missing information.

Fixed a bug on controller where the selection box around tooltips would be larger than the tooltips themselves.

Performance

Fixed some input delays on PS5 split-screen when both players are editing their Dream Guardian.

Fixed a performance issue on M4 Macs causing stuttering in crowded areas.

Fixed the game window freezing on Mac when launching the game without an internet connection.

Launcher

Sending a report through the Larian Crash Reporter no longer deletes the files containing your saved settings.

Audio

Fixed the Shadow Blade SFX looping itself.

Animation and Cinematics

Fixed lovely Buthir’s arms getting glued to one spot during gameplay.

Fixed a bug in a dialogue with Kagha at the Emerald Grove where she would glide across the ground on teeny tiny legs.

Crashes and Blockers