PlayStation 4 Announcements Being Made By Sony This Week

Sony already noted that its forthcoming E3 press conference, which will be held one week from today in Los Angeles, won’t hold any new surprises and will instead focus on forthcoming blockbusters like Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II. While some fans may be disappointed, we are getting some new game announcements from them. And they’ll be this week.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, the publisher has revealed the Countdown To E3 2018 event which will kick off starting on Wednesday, June 6, at 8 AM PDT. Every day leading up to the company’s press conference, they’ll show something new, including three never-announced PlayStation 4 games!

It’s unknown just what franchises we’ll see return or maybe what new games will be shown off. But all we know is that some cool stuff is on the way. Here’s how the schedule will go down over the next few days, which you can see over on the PlayStation page:

Wednesday, June 6 at 8am Pacific

Announce: New PS4 Game With PS VR Support

Thursday, June 7 at 8am Pacific

Release Date for an Upcoming Worldwide Studios Title

Friday, June 8 at 8am Pacific

Announce: New PS4 Game

Saturday, June 9 at 8am Pacific

Announce: New PS VR Game

Sunday, June 10 at 8am Pacific

Details: An Eagerly Anticipated Game Comes to PS VR

We do have a few estimated guesses, however. One of these games could be an Ico remaster being handled by Bluepoint Games, the same team that did wondrous work on Shadow of the Colossus earlier this year. That’s not confirmed but we’d love to see it.

Then there’s the guess that Spider-Man from Insomniac Games could have some kind of PSVR spin-off. We’ve heard rumors about this for some time now and considering how well the Spider-Man Homecoming VR experience did, it wouldn’t be a shock for Sony to present another web-slinging experience for the format.

And we might just see a little more of the Medievil remake that was announced late last year with a first look at gameplay and some other features (possibly PSVR related) coming to the fold.

As for what else could be announced, who knows? A return of Sly Cooper? Another PlayStation All Stars Battle Royale? A new Gran Turismo? The sky’s the limit as Sony has a lot of franchises to pick and choose from.

We’ll bring you the news as it’s revealed each day starting on the 6th, so be sure to check back for the latest. One thing’s for sure…Sony isn’t going to have a boring show. Not in the least.