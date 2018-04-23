Upgrade to a PlayStation 4 Pro for 20% Off

If you’re looking to upgrade your PlayStation 4 to a Pro or just need something to play God of War on, you can get a Pro version of the console right now for 20 percent off.

The deal comes through Target, specifically from the retailer’s Cartwheel program that offers special discounts and other opportunities to save. If you head to the Cartwheel site, you’ll have a chance to make an account and get started on your PS4 Pro purchase.

To find the deal, you’ll have to navigate to the “Categories” section in the top-right corner of the site. From there, you’ll select the “Electronics” category which will bring you to a page that features the PS4 Pro deal. All you have to do then is add the deal to your Cartwheel account in order to take advantage of the discount, so you’ll have to make an account then if you didn’t have one before.

Since PS4 Pros still retail at $400, 20 percent off of the upgraded console is no small discount. You’ll be taking $80 off the price which is more than enough to grab a new PS4 game to play on the new console if you were already allotting that much money towards the purchase. God of War, for example, is the first game that will likely come to many players’ minds since it’s about all the PlayStation community is talking about at the moment, but you might be kicking yourself if you’re just now seeing this deal after purchasing the God of War PS4 Pro bundle.

The deal won’t last much longer though, so you’ll have to plan your purchase quickly if you’re planning on using the Cartwheel discount. On the Cartwheel promotion page for the PS4 Pro, it says that the offer will end on April 28, a date that’s just six days away. There are also a couple of additional rules that go along with the 20 percent off deal such as an in-store only restriction, but you can combine it with other coupons and such to save even more. You can check out the terms and conditions of the offer below to see everything that’s involved, but be sure to make a decision on the PS4 Pro before the deal ends.

“Offer valid in store only, unless explicitly noted otherwise. Limit no more than one manufacturer coupon (paper or Cartwheel digital), one Target coupon and one Cartwheel offer can be combined per item. Manufacturer offers are single-use only. Each Cartwheel offer may be used for up to a maximum of 4 qualifying items per offer per transaction, unless otherwise noted. Limit of 1 Cartwheel barcode per transaction and 6 Cartwheel barcode transactions per day. Cartwheel cannot be applied with price match. Void if copied, scanned, altered, transferred, purchased, sold, or prohibited by law. Item(s) may not be available at all stores. Offer value may not exceed value of item purchased. No cash value.”