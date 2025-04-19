DOOM: The Dark Ages’ Next Brutal Trailer Releases During Wrestlemania

In just about a month, Doom: The Dark Ages will rip and tear its way to consoles and PCs around the world. Serving as a prequel to the lauded series revival from 2016, the third installment tells the story of the Doom Slayer’s medieval war against the armies of Hell. The latest from id Software is arguably one of the most anticipated games of the year, bringing the franchise’s signature style and gameplay with slight twists to keep things fresh. The legendary game developer, as well as publisher, Bethesda, recently announced that the next trailer will be at WrestleMania, hopefully satiating the appetites of fans looking forward to the upcoming first-person shooter.

In a recent X post from the official Doom account, it was announced that “Official Trailer 2” for Doom: The Dark Ages would be released during WrestleMania 41 on Sunday. For those unaware, this is the second day of the event. The full trailer won’t be shown during the event. Instead, a TV spot will premiere during the annual WWE event, with the full trailer releasing online for everyone to see. Specifics on what will actually be shown during the trailer are unknown, but we do get a shot of the Doom Slayer in the tease for the upcoming trailer.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Official Trailer 2 incoming…

Tune in to #WrestleMania 41 on Sunday for the premiere of the TV spot followed by the full trailer here. pic.twitter.com/2k8X4a36pU — DOOM (@DOOM) April 18, 2025

Doom: The Dark Ages‘ appearance at this year’s WrestleMania may seem out of place, but it actually is more at home the some may think. 20 years ago, a live-action film adaptation of the iconic id Software game was released. It starred Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, Razaaq Adoti, and WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The film was directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak (Cradle 2 the Grave) with the screenplay by David Callaham (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle).

The third entry in the modern Doom series was revealed during last year’s Xbox Games Showcase. Doom: The Dark Ages will attempt to “fix” the criticisms Doom Eternal faced when it launched in 2020. Namely, the platforming sections look to be kept at a minimum. Instead, will rely on bobbing and weaving around enemy fire on the ground.

While it seems there is excitement for Doom: The Dark Ages, some fans have voiced their displeasure by calling it the “Woke Ages.” Director Hugo Martin addressed the nick name in a recent video.

“DOOM: The Woke Ages… I’ve heard about this. I’ve seen the videos. Well, here’s the thing about the — first of all, I don’t agree with that,” says Martin. “Really when you think about options like the sliders, the policy was it has to be good both for the white belts and the black belts. You know, if we’re gonna allow you to slow the game down, we have to enable you to speed the game up. And that was a really good policy for everything,” Martin said.

Doom: The Dark Ages launches for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on May 14th for $69.99. Players who spend $99.99 for the Premium Edition will get 2 days early access, which starts on May 12th. Beyond the brief early access window, purchasers of the Premium Edition will also receive the Campaign DLC when it releases, the digital artbook, digital soundtrack, and Divinity Skin Pack. Players who pre-order any edition of Doom: The Dark Ages will receive the Void Slayer skin at no additional cost.

Are you excited for Doom: The Dark Ages? Let us know your thoughts about the upcoming first-person shooter in the comments below.