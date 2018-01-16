Pre-Order the PlayStation 4 Pro ‘Monster Hunter: World’ Limited Edition Bundle While You Can

Selling your PlayStation 4 Pro console to get this Monster Hunter: World bundle seems like a huge hassle… but look at it!

If you simply can’t resist the temptation, you need to pre-order it on GameStop right this instant because the bundle is a limited edition, and GameStop is the only place that you’ll be able to get one. If you don’t already have a PlayStation 4 system, then this is clearly the one to get, I mean…look at it!

The Limited Edition Monster Hunter: World 1TB PS4 Pro bundle features a sweet monster-y design on the console and a custom controller. It also includes the game and a voucher code that’s redeemable for special content. The full list of features includes:

This Limited Edition Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro bundle will put you in a living, breathing ecosystem and allow you to seek and slay ferocious beasts across a vast, ever-changing environment

Featuring a Limited Edition Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro console, matching DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controller, Blu-ray disc and a voucher code redeemable for the following digital content: Dynamic Custom Theme, Origin Armor set, Fair Wind Charm

The Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro bundles are are expected to ship on January 26th – the same day that the game launches. Grab yours here while you still can. UPDATE: GameStop also has a PS4 Pro exclusive Glacier White console up for pre-order if a sleek look is more to your liking.

If getting the Monster Hunter: World console is not within your budget, keep in mind that Amazon Prime members can save 20% off the game itself during the pre-order period. You can pre-order it for the PS4 here, and the Xbox One here. There’s also a whole bunch of Monster Hunter toys and collectibles that have been released recently that range from Funko Pops to apparel.

“As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”

