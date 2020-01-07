PlayStation 4 Sales Top 106 Million Units Worldwide

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has officially announced that the PlayStation 4 has sold through more than 106 million units worldwide. The news was revealed during yesterday’s CES 2020 press conference along with several over sales milestones, but given that the PlayStation 5 is set to launch at the end of 2020, the overall PS4 number is most notable.

In addition to the overall PS4 number, SIE announced that cumulative sales of PS4 software from retailers and the PlayStation Store hit 1.15 billion at the end of 2019 and PlayStation VR units sold hit 5 million. Also announced as part of the same bunch of info was the fact that the PlayStation Network hit 103 million monthly active users (MAUs) in December 2019, and PlayStation Plus subscribers hit 38.8 million.

“I am very pleased to see that so many PlayStation fans value the unparalleled entertainment experience on PS4,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE, said as part of the press release announcing the new sales milestones. “This has been made possible by the support we have from our partners and fans since launching PlayStation in 1994, and I would like to truly thank everyone. We’ve consistently delivered innovative products like PlayStation VR, which has reached its 5 million unit sales milestone. There is much more entertainment experience to look forward to that the PlayStation ecosystem will provide that we can’t wait to share with our fans.”

As previously mentioned, the PlayStation 5 is set to release at the end of this year, and while we still haven’t seen the system itself, SIE did reveal the official logo for the upcoming video game console during the same press conference. For now, folks will have to continue settling for leaked photos of PlayStation 5 devkits.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro are currently available, and the PlayStation 5 — the official name, which isn't terribly shocking — is set to release at some point during the holidays at the end of this year.