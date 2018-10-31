PlayStation 4 Shipments Reach Over 86 Million Worldwide

Following the somewhat slighted sales of the PlayStation 3, it appears that Sony has bounced back in style with the PlayStation 4. And how.

The company recently published its latest financial results for the three-month period ending September 30, 2018; and in that timeframe, it’s revealed a new record high for PlayStation 4 shipments around the globe. With it, it’s noted that there have now been 86.1 million PS4’s shipped, including both the original model and the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Just under four million PlayStation 4’s were shipped for the three month period. And although that’s down 300,000 from the previous quarter, that’s still a very healthy number, indicating that the company is in for a good winter season.

As a result, Sony has updated its previous forecast of system sales for the 2018 fiscal year. Instead of the previously noted 17 million, it’s bumped up its estimates ever so slightly to 17.5 million units for the period ending March 31, 2019. The company noted that the impact of foreign exchange rates, as well as the increase in sales of games like God of War and Spider-Man, helped push this number up, along with hardware sales and PlayStation Plus memberships.

Speaking of those items, Sony also noted that subscribers of its online service are through the roof, reaching 34.3 million as of the end of September 2018. That’s a 6.2 million increase from the previous year, fueled by popular online feature laden games and free games through its Plus program.

Additionally, PlayStation 4 software sold a staggering 75.1 million units for the second quarter, a 5.4 million bump up from 2017. Out of those sales, 28 percent were for full game software digital downloads. That wasn’t a heavy increase over the previous year, but it did go up one percent. And a plus is still a plus.

Though the company isn’t hosting a PlayStation Experience event this year, it’s already cementing some big plans for 2019. Earlier this morning, Sony debuted a new trailer for its Medievil remake, which is coming next year; and a team member for The Last of Us Part II got us excited about what’s to come with the project.

Congrats to Sony on the continued success of the PS4!