PlayStation 4 Has Reportedly Shipped Over 90 Million Units, Closing In On 100 Million

While there’s a lot of talk about what’s happening with the PlayStation 5, that doesn’t mean the current PlayStation has lost any steam. In fact, the PlayStation 4 is setting sales records for Sony, with a new one reportedly reached just in time for 2019.

The Hunter, who serves as a senior gaming, tech and media editor for Walmart Canada, recently posted a tweet indicating that the PS4 has crossed another huge sales threshold, with 90 million units shipped. You can see his tweet below, along with a GIF of Austin Powers’ Dr. Evil to hammer the point home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation 4 has surpassed 90 million units sold. Up next: 100 million! pic.twitter.com/RAQrcyTYLC — The Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) January 1, 2019

The last time we heard official sales numbers for the PlayStation 4 was back in late October, when Sony confirmed that the system has shipped over 86 million shipments worldwide. Considering the holiday rush was as strong as it was, it wouldn’t surprise us if the company cleared another four to five million units sold, if not more.

Sony wasn’t able to confirm these numbers, since it’s still in the midst of a holiday break. However, this sounds pretty accurate; and more than likely, they’ll confirm the news either later this week or early next week, depending on when they return.

One thing that probably worked in Sony‘s favor was the special Black Friday bundle they had on the market, consisting of a 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim console packaged with the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man, packed in and going for a very reasonable $199. The system sold like hotcakes before it was discontinued.

But if this number holds- and we have a feeling it will- we send our congratulations to Sony on the feat. Here’s hoping the PS4 reaches 100 million units sold sometime this year and keeps the momentum going for whenever the PS5 will be officially announced. (Our guess? Sometime later this year, with a 2020 release in mind.)

The PlayStation 4 is available now.