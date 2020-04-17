PlayStation 4 Gets a New System Update

PlayStation 4 owners may have noticed a new update ready for their consoles recently when a system update dropped this week to bring their consoles up to version 7.50. Sony shared the patch notes for this update shortly after it was released, but anyone who’s expecting it to make some major changes to the console or add some new features will be disappointed as it seems to only include some minor performance changes. The patch notes for the update don’t really speak to any specifics regarding what’s been changed, but perhaps the update will fix a problem or two players may have been experiencing.

You can check out the patch notes for yourself if you want to see what’s new in the version 7.50 update, but to save you some time, all it says is “This system software update improves system performance.” That’s pretty boring as far as patch notes go, but it’s also pretty much par for the course when it comes to updates for the PlayStation 4. The Xbox One changes things up more frequently with dashboard updates and other features, but the PlayStation 4 has largely stayed the same for a while with only infrequent updates like these improving performance at times.

Even though there’s nothing special to speak of with this update, that might actually be welcome news for some people since it means there aren’t any big changes that could potentially go wrong thus impacting people’s playtimes while they’re staying at home. Sony already announced that it’s slowing down the download speeds for people in the United States and in other regions to ease the burdens placed on the Internet by those who are staying at home and gaming more, so even though your game will take a while longer to download, you won’t have to worry about this console update messing anything up.

And if you’re looking for new games to download over those slower speeds, Sony has you covered with its new Play At Home initiative that offered two free games to keep people busy. Those games are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection which actually consists of several games and Journey, both of which are available now for free. The way the Play At Home initiative is structured with deadlines to download these games makes it seem as though more games will be offered for free in the future, but that remains to be seen.