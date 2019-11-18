New PlayStation 5 Controller Patent Reveals One Big Change

A new look at the PlayStation 5’s controller comes courtesy of a filing that’s surfaced online from a Japanese patent website, and while it more or less matches up with previous descriptions of the upcoming controller, it’s still something else entirely to eyeball a bunch of patent images. That includes, but is not limited to, the seeming reveal that the PlayStation 4 controller’s light bar is totally gone.

Notably, the patent also appears to feature slightly smaller analog sticks than the DualShock 4, larger triggers, and a USB-C port. Otherwise, it looks very much like the current controllers PlayStation uses with the PlayStation 4. This matches an earlier report that the PlayStation 5 controller basically looks like the DualShock 4 with a few tweaks.

“One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE previously stated, “and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.”

This new feeling of immersion comes in the form of haptic feedback rather than the classic rumble technology in addition to “adaptive triggers,” which basically allows for programmed resistance on the L2 and R2 buttons. This would appear to be backed up by the recent patent. The idea is that the two updates will work in tandem to provide an entirely new feeling of being immersed in whatever the player is doing, like, for example, drawing a bow or driving an off-road vehicle.

PlayStation 5’s new controller will feature haptic technology and will allow developers to adjust the resistance of its L2 and R2 triggers: https://t.co/gLrxPRMPNi #PS5 pic.twitter.com/Tfeq3qJugJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 8, 2019

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release Holidays 2020. A more specific release date, as opposed to a launch window, will most likely be announced early next year or at E3 2020 at the latest. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming PlayStation 5 right here.

