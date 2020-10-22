PS5 Will Have Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and More at Launch

✖

PlayStation today confirmed that a variety of different entertainment streaming apps will be available on the PlayStation 5 when it launches on November 12th. That includes the likes of Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Spotify, and more. While this isn't necessarily going to be the make-or-break point for whether folks pick it up when it releases, having these available at launch is certainly a nice feather in the console's figurative cap.

"We know that for many of you, your PlayStation console doesn’t get shut off when you’re done playing games," the official blog post revealing these details reads in part. "Entertainment like movies, TV shows, music, and gaming livestreams only add to the PlayStation experience. As we continue on our road to PS5 launch, we’re pleased to announce some of the entertainment apps scheduled to hit the PS5 console on day one, with more apps to come in the future."

✔️ Apple TV

✔️ Disney+

✔️ Netflix

✔️ Spotify

✔️ Twitch

✔️ YouTube Details on the entertainment apps shipping day one on #PS5: https://t.co/amZFtPHQ2P pic.twitter.com/mtmOj6N1vt — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 22, 2020

In addition to the above, PlayStation has revealed that Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock, and more will also come to the PS5, though it would appear that they will not be available at launch. A new Media Remote for the PS5, featured in the tweet above, will also have dedicated launch buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the PlayStation 5 so far? Does the fact that it will have these entertainment apps sway you at all? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!