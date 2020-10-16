PlayStation 5 Accessories Are Being Sent Out Early

✖

PlayStation fans who’ve already secured their PlayStation 5 pre-order and some accessories to go with it will get parts of their purchases ahead of schedule. Sony confirmed to its customers this week that PlayStation 5 accessories will be shipping out early with people expected to get those devices more than a week ahead of when the PlayStation 5 is supposed to launch on November 12th. Other retailers such as Target have sent similar messages about people getting their accessories early with the release dates for these products seemingly moved up now.

Twitter user djmikeradio tweeted about the news of PlayStation 5 accessories being sent out early which was later reshared by gaming news tipster Wario64 who added that Target was also apparently sending out accessories early. Emails sent from Sony and Target said that people can now expect to see their PlayStation 5 accessories shipped out on October 30th.

Sony is shipping PlayStation 5 accessories on Oct 30th. Other retailers like Target have them dated as 10/30 as well https://t.co/avym1HgVjS — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 15, 2020

“Great news! We are excited to be shipping PS5 accessories early!” the email read. “The new launch date of your pre-order item(s) will now be 10/30/2020.”

Though the email pictured above does say “PS5 DIGITAL” which indicates it’s the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition being sent out early, the Twitter user who originally shared it said that’s not the case. After checking the orders, the user said the Digital Edition will arrive on November 12th while the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset will arrive on October 30th.

I just checked the orders. PS5 Digital shows Nov 12, 2020. PULSE 3D™ Wireless Headset, shows Oct 30, 2020. When I got the email, I was about to shit myself if the PS5 Digital was shipping early. — 💬 Mike Y. (@djmikeradio) October 15, 2020

While it may seem like getting these PlayStation 5 accessories in early is pointless because you won’t be able to use them anyway, that’s not the case in every instance. The Pulse 3D headset, for example, can still be used with the PlayStation 4, PCs, or mobile devices via the wireless adapter and 3.5 mm jack that comes with the headset. That means that even though you won’t be able to try it with a PlayStation 5 until you get everything set up on November 12th, you’ll still be able to see what those devices are like ahead of time.

The PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will release on November 12th