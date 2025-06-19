PlayStation Announces Exclusive New PS5 Controller

PlayStation 5 owners have plenty of DualSense controllers to choose from including basi colors and patterns to special edition controllers for games The Last of Us series, Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and more. Fans of sleek design for the PS5 are about to be green with envy, as Sony has announced a stunning, exclusive Dual Sense controller, but unfortunately for collectors, it’s only going to be available in a very limited capacity at an event.

In a tweet from one of PlayStation’s regional accounts, it was announced on Thursday the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia this summer will host not only competitions but also the new PS5 DualSense controller encased in emerald and white. The only catch is in addition to having just a limited opportunity to purchase the Jewel Green DualSense, you have to actually be at the event itself.

أضف لمسة جريئة من الأناقة إلى مساحة اللعب الخاصة بك مع وحدة التحكم اللاسلكية DualSense® الجوهرة الخضراء، والمتوفرة حصريًا في كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية في المملكة العربية السعودية ابتداءً من 10 يوليو 2025.



تصميم أنيق، وأداء راقٍ يرتقي بكل تجربة لعب.#من_عمق_الرمال… pic.twitter.com/rmCM7SW9Xy — بلايستيشن السعودية (@PlayStationSA) June 18, 2025

The Jewel Green DualSense maintains all the premium design and performance of its standard cousin, but with the addition of an emerald green faceplate that gives it a sleek, elevated visual.

According to the post, this exclusive controller will be available starting July 10, 2025, and will only be available for purchase at the Esports World Cup. The event itself is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 7 through August 24, 2025, though many esports fans probably already have these dates on their calendars. PlayStation has not stated how many of these controllers will be available, but it is likely the exclusive DualSense will sell out quickly, due to the popularity of the accessory, and the collectible nature of the exclusive.

The only downside to this controller is that it doesn’t have any upgraded features. It also lacks any embellishments beyond the green overlay. While fans could try and get it signed by the players competing at the tournaments, it doesn’t come with any engraving or extra art to indicate the event it was released at. While this is likely to keep the design as sleek as possible, with such a limited release, it could have been a nice touch.

Because it is meant to hit the market a few days into the Esports World Cup, it is likely that information about where to purchase it will go live closer to the start of the event. However, if past limited-edition releases like this one for consoles and accessories in and outside of PlayStation are any indication of what’s to come, it’s much more likely that we’ll be seeing these green DualSense controllers on third-party sites. They usually fetch exorbitant prices whenever they’re sold this way, so expect to be shelling out quite a bit if you’re going to try to get one of these after the fact.