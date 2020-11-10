How to Remote Play the PS5 on PS4

✖

Playstation 5 is almost here, and Playstation 4 players just got an undeniable reminder that the next generation is arriving. As of yesterday (November 9th), Playstation 4 users will notice a new section of their User Interface: an option for "PS5 Remote Play." If you're a tech-specs geek who's been keeping up with Playstation 5's release, you probably know about the feature. However, reaction to the new remote play option on PS4 suggests that there are a fair amount of players still confused about the particulars. So here is how to play PS5 on PS4 using the remote play option, fully explained.

What Is PS5 Remote Play?

The remote play option lets players access their Playstation 5 from a Playstation 4 console, and other compatible devices like PC and Mobile. If players have both consoles on their home network, they can access the PS5 and its games from wherever the PS4 is setup. Players can also access their PS5 game library from, say, a friend's PS4 console, allowing those players who don't even own a PS5 to test out the games. Remote Play has also been available on the PS4 for years; it allowed players to stream the consoles visuals to various other platforms, including PC, Mac, iPhones, Android phones, PlayStation TV, and PS Vita handhelds.

NOTE: Not all features of the Playstation 5 are available during remote play - gameplay capture being a notable one. The gameplay and general connection speed are also subject to the Internet network the player is on at the time.

How Do I Access PS5 Remote Play?

The remote play option for the Playstation 5 is now available on both the PS4 and PS5 user interfaces, enabling players to access their PS5 games from any other PS4 or PS5 console.

In addition to consoles, remote play is still available on the same smartphones and tablets that PS4 remote play worked on. You just need to download the remote play app onto your device, and login from there. The list of compatible mobile devices includes:

iPhones or iPads running iOS 12.1 or higher.

Android Smartphones or Tablets running Android 5.0 or higher.

Sony has also posted some new changes to remote play, to coincide with PS5's launch:

"We’re updating PS4’s Remote Play feature. Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or a mobile device, your PS4 can access other consoles via Remote Play too, right on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it there. Additionally, Remote Play will add support for up to three additional users to join the Remote Play session, which allows users to enjoy local multiplayer games via Remote Play."

For more information on remote play and other new details of the Playstation 5, you can check out Sony's official site.