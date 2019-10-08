PlayStation 5 Launch Window Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially revealed that the PlayStation 5 is really the PlayStation 5, as if the name was ever in any real doubt, and it now has an official launch window. The PlayStation 5, is turns out, will launch next holiday season next year. While that’s not a release date exactly, it certainly closer than anything we’ve had before, and allows for folks to start planning their purchase if interested.

The news was revealed by PlayStation early today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Since we originally unveiled our next-generation console in April, we know that there’s been a lot of excitement and interest in hearing more about what the future of games will bring,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, shared on the PlayStation.Blog. “Today I’m proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we’ll be launching in time for Holiday 2020.”

As Ryan goes on to note, the exact details of the PlayStation 5, many of which were revealed today, should come as no surprise to those that have been plugged into the news cycle of rumors and hints and teases. But one of the newly revealed tidbits is a focus on a new kind of controller.

“One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games,” Ryan states, “and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.”

This new feeling of immersion comes in the form of haptic feedback rather than the classic rumble technology in addition to “adaptive triggers,” which basically allows for programmed resistance on the L2 and R2 buttons. The idea is that the two updates will work in tandem to provide an entirely new feeling of being immersed in whatever the player is doing, with the blog post using drawing a bow or driving an off-road vehicle as examples.

What do you think about the PlayStation 5 release window? Are you excited to pick up the console when it’s out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The PlayStation 5 is set to release Holiday 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming console right here.