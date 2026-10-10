Highly Anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 Game From Bethesda May Have Been Cancelled

A highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 game from Bethesda and Bethesda Game Studios may have been cancelled. The game in question has never been formally announced or even formally teased, but it has been heavily rumored and reported. A game never formally announced is easier to cancel, though, and it sounds like this may be the fate of the Nintendo Switch 2 game in question. There is still no information, but a new report from a prominent industry insider known, in particular, for inside information pertaining to Nintendo and the Nintendo Switch 2.

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More precisely, we have a new report from the well-known and reliable Nate the Hate. According to the insider, the Nintendo Switch 2 port of Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield may have been cancelled. Nate the Hate claims the port has had “lots of obstacles and development hurdles.” That said, the insider isn’t willing to commit to it having been shelved, but notes it “wouldn’t surprise me” if it has been. Of course, the fact the insider hasn’t heard anything on it in a while itself suggests it’s been at least temporarily put back on the shelf.

“Starfield port for Switch 2 hit lots of obstacles and development hurdles. I don’t know if it has been shelved or not at present, but it wouldn’t surprise me,” specifically says the insider.

An Ambitious Game Too Demanding for Switch 2?

As you may know, the Nintendo Switch 2 is not as powerful as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, especially in handheld mode. And in particular, it lacks a CPU. As a result, CPU-demanding games, in particular, are having a hard time on the console, which means large open-world games with lots going on, like Starfield. On top of this, Starfield runs on a proprietary Bethesda engine that doesn’t have the experience or support on Nintendo Switch 2, like Unreal Engine 5 would have, for example.

All of that said, Nate the Hate does not elaborate on the issues the game has faced, so whether it is CPU-related is purely speculation. It’s unclear what else could be causing problems in development, though. Starfield also makes considerable demands on the GPU, as well as RAM and storage, but nothing that should really trouble the new Nintendo console.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official information, but it’s a rumor and speculation on top of a rumor and speculation. Further, the lack of commitment muddies the waters.

In the meantime, for those looking for something to play on the Nintendo Switch 2 now rather than at an indefinite time in the future, a Game of the Year winner is about to come to the console and will be free for some when it does.