What Games Are On The Playstation Classic

Sony is taking a page from Nintendo’s book and has announced their own mini-version of a beloved classic. Now that the PlayStation Classic has been revealed and is now available to pre-order, many retro gamers may be wondering which titles have been revealed.

Though there are more games on the way, we do have our first look at five of the titles confirmed thus far. Whether you’re a racing fan, or looking to face off against Sephiroth once more in Final Fantasy VII, here’s what we know will be including when the PlayStation Classic launches later this year:

Final Fantasy VII

While we not so patiently await more Final Fantasy VII remake news, eager fans can revisit the highly esteemed title in its original glory. For more about the game:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche.

Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor.”

Jumping Flash

Jumping Flash was one of those platformers that at first glance may be a pass, but once you play – you’re addicted. This game gave players the ability for total movement freedom for its time with a charming flare that instilled it as a classic almost instantly. For those that might not have given this game a chance the first time around, the adorable platformer has a new lease on life thanks to the PlayStation Classic.

“The evil Baron Aloha has seized the planet’s six worlds as his own private retreat. Join Commander Robbit, the jumping, shooting robotic rabbit, on a mission to stomp out the royal menace and his gang of pests.”

Ridge Racer Type 4

For those looking for a faster experience, Ridge Racer Type 4 is just the thing to get those engines revving!

“It is speed incarnate. Its sexy sheet metal restrains a 3000 CC power plant that hits 0-190 MPH in a snap of a linguini. It is the Bisonrte – just one of the automotive marvels the scorch the streets in Ridge Racer Type 4. With over 300 new cars 45 fantastic models 8 thrilling courses a 2-player split-screen mode there is only one way to drive…fast. R4’s asphalt gulping graphics and spectacular racing environments deliver racing speeds that were once deemed impossible.”

Tekken 3

Racing not your thing? How about a classic fighting title? According to the official Tekken 3 description:

“An ancient evil force has reawakened, attacking in secret and feeding on the souls of mighty warriors. To lure it out of hiding will take the greatest fighting contest the world has ever seen…Tekken 3. Some are fighting for revenge, some for honor, Ultimately, all are fighting for their lives and the fate of all mankind.”

The Tekken series is a long-standing one with a strong presence still today with this generation! Though this isn’t the first title, it’s a great memory to revisit – or to check out for the first time!

Wild Arms

“It is said that 1 000 years ago Filgaia was a prosperous fertile world protected by the mythical Guardians. Until one ill-fated day when the evil race of Metal Demons brutally invaded peaceful Filgaia. The war stripped the Guardians of all their power and left the land in ruins. Only a devastated wasteland remained. Now three warriors hear the call of the Guardians. Filled with faith and courage the warriors will plunge into the wasteland on a quest for the ancient relics that may save this desperate world. A world where legends become reality.”

The PlayStation Classic arrives on December 3rd for $99.99!