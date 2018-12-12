PlayStation Classic Hack Adds New Games

The PlayStation Classic hasn’t been out for too long, but already hackers are working to make the basic system a little bit better. We’ve previously shared one hack that allows players to use their desired emulator settings, and now a new one has surfaced that expands the game library.

For those that might not be “hack” savvy, there’s good news. Apparently hacking the PlayStation Classic is incredibly easy to do mostly because there are no real security measures in place.

The team over at Ars Technica shared two prominent hackers and how to get more games on that Classic system. According to both ‘Yifanlu‘ and ‘MadMonkey1907‘, Sony essentially gave players the ability to hack the system on a silver platter with a key to the software’s lock right inside of the miniature console.

Stream in an hour. It’ll just be me laughing for the whole night. pic.twitter.com/nUrYmvCG4E — Yifan (@yifanlu) December 6, 2018

Because the system doesn’t seem to run a signature check, it’s also really easy to unload content into the hardware when connected via USB, which means technically if you were one of those people (me, I am those people) miffed at the lack of Dino Crisis, then it doesn’t take much of an effort to get that game on there yourself!

Since this system is so easily modified, we have a feeling this is only the very beginning of what modders will do with the mini-console! As for which games comes on the latest mini console:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

Many PlayStation fans were excited with the Classic was first teased, though that hype quickly faded out when they revealed the full game line-up. Limiting to only 20 games, many felt that more deserving titles didn’t make the cut. Still, the latest mini is now available for all and is a solid gift idea for those in the midst of holiday shopping.

