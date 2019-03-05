The PlayStation Classic $39.99 Deal is Back

Last month, the PlayStation Classic went on sale for $39.99 (a whopping 60% off list) for a 48 hour period. If you missed it, your second chance is happening right now.

At the time of writing, the PlayStation Classic deal is available right here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping. Despite the console’s shortcomings, it is definitely worth considering at this price. A quick search on the Internet will illustrate that the console is super easy to hack for adding new games, so you might be able to get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s even cheaper than going the Raspberry Pi route at this point, and you’ll get a cool PlayStation case to boot. Just keep in mind that there’s no telling how long the deal will last this time around – it could end at any moment.

The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

On a related note, Nintendo recently announced a brand new $299.99 Nintendo Switch bundle that comes packaged with a $35 eShop code. That means popular games like Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will only set you back $25. Or you could completely cover the cost of a couple of indie titles like Stardew Valley and Hollow Knight and still have money left over.

The Switch bundle is available right here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping. This is the best deal on a Nintendo Switch console that we’ve seen since the holidays, and it will only be around for a limited time, so jump on it while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.