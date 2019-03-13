The PlayStation Classic Drops to $36.99

The PlayStation Classic has hit a new low price of $36.99 today (March 13th) thanks to a one-day deal that’s available right here at B&H with free standard shipping. You can also get one at Walmart for $39.99 with free 2-day shipping (or store pickup) if you don’t want to wait.

Despite the console’s shortcomings, it is definitely worth considering at this price. A quick search on the Internet will illustrate that the console is super easy to hack for adding new games, so you might be able to get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s even cheaper than going the Raspberry Pi route at this point, and you’ll get a cool PlayStation case to boot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only question is, will it get any cheaper? Sales have been brisk thanks to the $39.99 deal (Amazon is currently sold out) so it seems unlikely that the price will get into the $20-$30 range that holdouts are waiting for before supplies are exhausted. Then again, we don’t know how many of these Sony actually made.

The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.