PlayStation Classic Will Sell ‘Millions’ Alongside PS4 This Holiday Season, Says Analyst

And one analyst believes that the system is going to be a huge hit this holiday season. Michael Pachter recently spoke with GamingBolt about his expectations for the PlayStation Classic, and despite its shortcomings (not to mention the fact that the full game list hasn’t been revealed just yet), he believes that it’s going to sell “millions,” depending if Sony can keep up with hardware manufacturing expectations.

“There has been a lot of support for the Nintendo classic hardware, so I presume Sony will see similar success,” he said. “They should be able to sell ‘millions’ (around 1-2 million) without any problem, if they choose to make that many. It’s priced right and the game lineup is pretty good for that price. I wouldn’t be surprised if they sell 2-3 million this holiday and a similar number per year as long as they choose to keep manufacturing.”

There were some slight concerns that the release of the PlayStation Classic would get in the way of PlayStation 4 hardware sales, but Pachter noted that it shouldn’t be a problem whatsoever. “The target buyer of a PS Classic already owns a PS4,” he said, assuring that games like Spider-Man and God of War would keep the hardware moving along at a good pace for the holiday season. (Not to mention that Sony will likely have another big holiday sale planned just in time for Black Friday.)

There are still questions surrounding the PlayStation Classic, like when we’ll find out when the rest of the games will be revealed, but the system should easily become one of the must-have items for the holiday season. We’ll let you know if we learn anything more about it leading up to its release.

The PlayStation Classic is set to arrive worldwide on December 3, going for $99 and packed with 20 playable games, along with two controllers. (Again, don’t forget that AC adapter!)