Sega PS3 Game Returns With New Release on PS5 and Almost a Perfect PlayStation Store Review Score

An 11-year-old Sega PS3 and PS4 game has been re-released on the PS5 and the PS5 Pro, and it appears those on the current-gen Sony console are enjoying the game from the previous console generation because it has a new perfect user review score on the PlayStation Store. To this end, the new PS5 game in question has a 4.86 out of 5 on the PlayStation Store after nearly 1,000 user reviews. On the 100-point Metacritic scale, this is a score of 97.

11 years ago, in 2015, Sega specifically released Yakuza 0 for the PS3 and PS4. Now, more than a decade later, a PS5 version has been released that is being pitched as a “definitive edition.” To this end, this new version is called Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, which comes with new, never-before-seen cutscenes and a new co-op multiplayer mode called Red Light Raid.

An Action Game That Still Holds Up

When Yakuza 0 first debuted in 2015, it was actually only in Japan, as a PS3 and PS4 exclusive. In 2017, it then came west via the PS4 and the PS4 only. In 2018, it then came to PC, before hitting the Xbox One in 2020. Then, back on June 5 of last year, the Director’s Cut was released on Nintendo Switch 2. And then this all concluded with this version coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The original game earned an 85 on Metacritic back in the day, so its PS5 user reviews on the PlayStation Store are considerably higher than what critics awarded the game a decade ago. As for the game itself, it is the sixth main installment in the long-running series, but actually a prequel to the original game, making it a great entry point into the series.

PS5 Pro Enhanced, But Not Cheap

Those interested in checking out the PS3 and PS4 game now that it is on PS5 are going to have to fork over $49.99 for it, a hefty price point considering the game is 11 years old, and that, despite the new content, this isn’t a remaster, let alone a remake. That said, those on PS5 Pro will be happy to know it comes PS5 Pro enhanced, which means special upgrades for the PS5 Pro specifically.

