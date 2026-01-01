5 Long Forgotten PlayStation Games That Deserve a Modern Remake

Sony introduced the PlayStation in 1994, taking a significant chunk out of the home video game console market while establishing the company as a leading player. The system was a literal game-changer, presenting a plethora of popular franchises, many of which continue to this day. It’s even seen some of its most beloved titles remade, like Final Fantasy VII, but so many others have long been forgotten, with no updates in years. These five games represent some of the best found on the PS1 throughout its early days, and they’re all excellent titles that are long since due for a modern remake.

1) Future Cop: LAPD

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Future Cop: LAPD was developed and published by Electronic Arts in 1998, and it’s a lot of fun to play. It’s a third-person shooter in which the player takes control of a pilot of the X1-Alpha robot in the Los Angeles Police Department’s ongoing Crime War in 2098. Not only is the X1-Alpha an impressive mecha, but it’s also able to transform into a fast-moving hover car for quick pursuits. That’s great for getting around, but who doesn’t love piloting a massive combat mecha? The game was entertaining and well-received, but no sequels followed. That said, a modern reimagining of the classic game is in development by Aperirogon Games, but it’s not directly associated with EA’s IP.

2) Vagrant Story

Image courtesy of Square

Square developed and released Vagrant Story on the PlayStation in 2000. The action role-playing game is similar to Final Fantasy Tactics, as it was developed by many of the same designers. It’s set in the world of Ivalice, where a Riskbreaker is on a quest to determine the link between a cult and a senior politician. It’s an unusual RPG in that it features no shops, interactions with NPCs, or similar fare common to the genre. Instead, Vagrant Story focuses on weapon creation and mods, as well as puzzles and various strategies. It’s widely beloved as one of the best in the genre, but despite re-releases on later consoles and references in Final Fantasy XII, there’s never been a sequel or remake of Vagrant Story.

3) Syphon Filter

Image courtesy of 989 Studios

Syphon Filter was a successful third-person shooter developed by Eidetic and released on the PS1 in 1999. It centers around Gabriel “Gabe Logan” and Lian Xing, two special agents tasked with apprehending an international terrorist. It features numerous mechanics that bridge the gap between stealth-action and puzzle-solving games, and was a huge hit, spawning five sequels, the last of which, Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow, was released in 2007 on the PlayStation Portable. Since then, there hasn’t been a peep from the franchise. Still, there’s certainly fan demand for one, so hopefully, we can cross this franchise off the list sometime soon.

4) Dino Crisis

Image courtesy of Capcom

Capcom developed and released Dino Crisis on the PS1 in 1999, and the survival horror game immediately gained traction. In it, the player takes control of Regina, an agent who heads to an island research facility alongside a special ops team to investigate what’s happening there. They find an island overrun with dinosaurs, and Regina must fight the scaly monsters to try and discover the island’s secrets while keeping herself and her team alive. Dino Crisis spawned two sequels and a light-gun spin-off, but the franchise hasn’t seen any new entries in more than 20 years. It’s one that fans would love to dive back into, and while it has been re-released, no remakes or subsequent sequels have followed.

5) Parasite Eve

Image courtesy of Square

Parasite Eve was developed and published by Square in 1998, and it’s the devs’ first M-rated game. In it, NYPD officer Aya Brea must stop the Eve, a woman planning to wipe out the human race through widespread spontaneous human combustion. It’s set over six days in 1997 and includes plenty of action and a superbly written story. The game’s popularity helped fuel the J-horror phenomenon, and it spawned two sequels, the last of which, The 3rd Birthday, was released in 2011. Since then, the franchise has lain dormant, but it has plenty of appeal and would be ideal for a modern remake on current systems.

