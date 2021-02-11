PlayStation Network Down on PS4 and PS5 [UPDATE]

✖

UPDATE: PlayStation Network services are back up and should be working as intended. If you're still having issues, check this page here.

ORIGINAL: PlayStation Network, also known as PSN, is down on PS4 and PS5. At the moment of writing this, servers went down minutes ago, and right now all PlayStation platforms are being impacted as are all other related services, like PlayStation Plus. The news was first shared by the official Fortnite Status Twitter account after players began reporting en masse they were unable to access the free-to-play battle royale game on PlayStation platforms. Since then, the official PlayStation Status website has confirmed that every aspect of PSN, bar PlayStation Video, is either down or experiencing issues.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what regions are being impacted. Further, it's unclear how long PlayStation players should expect services to be down. That said, as long as services are down, PlayStation gamers will be limited to offline and single-player games.

Not only is it unclear how widespread the outage is and when a solution will be rolled out, but it's unclear what's causing the issue in the first place. Typically, when PSN and other similar services like Xbox Live Gold go down, it's due to server overload, which means servers usually experience issues on the weekends when everyone is playing.

PlayStation Network is currently experiencing an outage. As PlayStation works to resolve this issue, you can keep up with the status here:https://t.co/rNAFmWENN3 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 11, 2021

At the moment of publishing, details on the outage are scarce. That said, we will be sure to update the story as new and official details come in. Typically, Sony is very quick to fix outages like this, but there have been instances where PSN has gone down and stayed down for hours. In other words, be prepared to wait until possibly tomorrow to access PlayStation Network.

