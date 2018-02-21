PlayStation Flash Sale Live, Best Sellers Hit Historic Low Prices

It’s the weekend, y’all, and that means another PlayStation flash sale on PSN! Other than the fact that we can sleep in and don’t have to go into work or school, the PSN flash sales are what we look forward to most on the weekend, because we can always count on many of the biggest hits and exclusives getting marked way down.
Today is no different, and the weekend flash sale has officially begun! You can find the landing page right here, or just keep scrolling to see every deal in the store. Once again, we owe a debt of gratitude to ResetEra member ‘Captain of Outer Space’ for arranging all of these discounts nicely and neatly.
We’ll kick things off with the PS4 deals, hit up some PS3 discounts, and then wrap up with all of the Vita games, PS2 classics, and cross-buy titles. Here we go!
PlayStation 4 Deals:
- Action Henk – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Agents of Mayhem – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Agents of Mayhem Total Mayhem Bundle – $12.49 – 75% Off
- Alekhine’s Gun – $15.99 – 60% Off
- Amnesia: Collection – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $9.89 – 67% Off
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $16.49 – 67% Off
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Big Buck Hunter – $7.99 – 60% Off
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – $3.99 – 80% Off
- Bound by Flame – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – $19.99 – 60% Off
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection: War and Death – $15.99 – 60% Off
- Dead Rising – $6.99 – 65% Off
- Dead Rising 2 – $6.99 – 65% Off
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – $6.99 – 65% Off
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Final Fantasy XV – $19.99 – 60% Off
- Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition – $29.99 – 60% Off
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – $5.24 – 65% Off
- Forced: Slightly Better Edition – $2.24 – 85% Off
- Has-Been Heroes – $6.79 – 66% Off
- Human Fall Flat – $5.99 – 60% Off
- Infamous First Light – $5.99 – 60% Off
- Infamous Second Son – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition – $31.99 – 60% Off
- Legend of Kay Anniversary – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Lichdom: Battlemage – $15.99 – 60% Off
- Maize – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance – $15.99 – 60% Off
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 – $15.99 – 60% Off
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance bundle – $23.99 – 60% Off
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Recruit – $13.19 – 67% Off
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Standard Recruit – $9.89 – 67% Off
- Matterfall – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Metal Slug Anthology – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Metro 2033 Redux – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Metro: Last Light Redux – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Metro Redux – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Mighty No 9 – $7.99 – 60% Off
- The Minecraft: Story Mode Bundle – $13.99 – 60% Off
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) – $2.99 – 80% Off
- Outcast: Second Contact – $19.99 – 50% Off
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $7.24 – 75% Off
- Outlast 2 – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Resident Evil 6 – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $7.49 – 50% Off
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Risen 3: Enhanced Edition – $6.99 – 65% Off
- Rocket League – $11.99 – 40% Off
- Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition – $14.99 – 40% Off
- Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell – $10.49 – 65% Off
- Seasons after Fall – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Serial Cleaner – $5.24 – 65% Off
- Shiness: The Lightnight Kingdom – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Soma – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Song of the Deep – $3.74 – 75% Off
- Stories: The Path of Destinies – $3.74 – 75% Off
- Styx: Master of Shadows – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Styx: Shards of Darkness – $12.49 – 75% Off
- The Surge – $19.99 – 60% Off
- The Surge: Complete Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Tearaway Unfolded – $7.99 – 60% Off
- The Technomancer – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Transistor – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Trine Bundle – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Trine Enchanted Edition – $2.24 – 85% Off
- Trine Trilogy – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Trine 2: Complete Story – $2.99 – 85% Off
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power – $5.49 – 75% Off
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Typoman – $5.19 – 60% Off
- Typoman Deluxe Edition – $6.39 – 60% Off
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $19.99 – 50% Off
- Unravel – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Watch Dogs – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Watch Dogs Gold Edition – $16.49 – 67% Off
- We Are The Dwarves – $4.94 – 67% Off
PlayStation 3 Deals:
- Alice: Madness Returns – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Alien Rage – $2.99 – 80% Off
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $6.59 – 67% Off
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $13.19 – 67% Off
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $17.49 – 75% Off
- Bound by Flame – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Contrast – $2.49 – 75% Off
- Dead Space Ultimate Edition – $6.24 – 75% Off
- Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Dragon Age: Origins – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Dragon Age II – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Enemy Front – $5.99 – 85% Off
- Fairy Fencer F – $3.99 – 80% Off
- Grand Theft Auto IV – $6.99 – 65% Off
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan – $2.89 – 71% Off
- Heavy Fire Bundle – $4.94 – 67% Off
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear – $2.89 – 71% Off
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $9.89 – 67% Off
- Mirror’s Edge – $3.74 – 75% Off
- Painkiller: Hell & Damnation – $3.99 – 80% Off
- Red Dead Redemption – $9.89 – 67% Off
- Resident Evil 6 – $6.99 – 65% Off
- Resident Evil 6 Ultimate Edition – $4.19 – 85% Off
- Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection – $5.39 – 80% Off
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles – $2.99 – 80% Off
- Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles – $2.99 – 80% Off
- R-Type Dimensions – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Skullgirls Encore – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – $3.99 – 90% Off
- Watch Dogs – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Watch Dogs Gold Edition – $13.19 – 67% Off
Vita / Cross Buy / Classics
Cross Buy
- PS4/PS3/Vita Metal Slug 3 – $3.74 – 75% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – $4.99 – 75% Off
- PS4/Vita Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99 – 60% Off
- PS4/Vita Slain: Back from Hell – $2.99 – 80% Off
- PS4/Vita Super Meat Boy – $1.49 – 90% Off
Vita
- Tearaway – $4.99 – 75% Off
PS2 Classics
- Grimgrimoire – $1.99 – 80% Off
PS4 Add-ons
- DC Universe Online – Starter Pack by LexCorp – $3.19 – 60% Off
- DC Universe – Ultimate Edition 2017 – $35.99 – 60% Off
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Minecraft: Story Mode Season Two – Season Pass – $9.99 – 60% Off
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle – $2.99 – 40% Off
PS3 Add-ons
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike – $2.99 – 80% Off
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – World Hunter Pack – $1.59 – 60% Off