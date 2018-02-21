PlayStation Flash Sale Live, Best Sellers Hit Historic Low Prices

It’s the weekend, y’all, and that means another PlayStation flash sale on PSN! Other than the fact that we can sleep in and don’t have to go into work or school, the PSN flash sales are what we look forward to most on the weekend, because we can always count on many of the biggest hits and exclusives getting marked way down.

Today is no different, and the weekend flash sale has officially begun! You can find the landing page right here, or just keep scrolling to see every deal in the store. Once again, we owe a debt of gratitude to ResetEra member ‘Captain of Outer Space’ for arranging all of these discounts nicely and neatly.

We’ll kick things off with the PS4 deals, hit up some PS3 discounts, and then wrap up with all of the Vita games, PS2 classics, and cross-buy titles. Here we go!

PlayStation 4 Deals:

Action Henk – $4.49 – 70% Off

Agents of Mayhem – $9.99 – 75% Off

Agents of Mayhem Total Mayhem Bundle – $12.49 – 75% Off

Alekhine’s Gun – $15.99 – 60% Off

Amnesia: Collection – $11.99 – 60% Off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $9.89 – 67% Off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $16.49 – 67% Off

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off

Big Buck Hunter – $7.99 – 60% Off

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – $3.99 – 80% Off

Bound by Flame – $4.99 – 75% Off

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – $7.99 – 60% Off

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – $19.99 – 60% Off

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection: War and Death – $15.99 – 60% Off

Dead Rising – $6.99 – 65% Off

Dead Rising 2 – $6.99 – 65% Off

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – $6.99 – 65% Off

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $9.99 – 75% Off

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $7.99 – 60% Off

Final Fantasy XV – $19.99 – 60% Off

Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition – $29.99 – 60% Off

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – $5.24 – 65% Off

Forced: Slightly Better Edition – $2.24 – 85% Off

Has-Been Heroes – $6.79 – 66% Off

Human Fall Flat – $5.99 – 60% Off

Infamous First Light – $5.99 – 60% Off

Infamous Second Son – $7.99 – 60% Off

Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition – $31.99 – 60% Off

Legend of Kay Anniversary – $7.49 – 75% Off

Lichdom: Battlemage – $15.99 – 60% Off

Maize – $7.99 – 60% Off

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance – $15.99 – 60% Off

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 – $15.99 – 60% Off

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance bundle – $23.99 – 60% Off

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Recruit – $13.19 – 67% Off

Mass Effect: Andromeda Standard Recruit – $9.89 – 67% Off

Matterfall – $7.99 – 60% Off

Metal Slug Anthology – $7.99 – 60% Off

Metro 2033 Redux – $7.99 – 60% Off

Metro: Last Light Redux – $7.99 – 60% Off

Metro Redux – $11.99 – 60% Off

Mighty No 9 – $7.99 – 60% Off

The Minecraft: Story Mode Bundle – $13.99 – 60% Off

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99 – 75% Off

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) – $2.99 – 80% Off

Outcast: Second Contact – $19.99 – 50% Off

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $7.24 – 75% Off

Outlast 2 – $11.99 – 60% Off

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off

Resident Evil 6 – $7.99 – 60% Off

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $7.49 – 50% Off

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off

Risen 3: Enhanced Edition – $6.99 – 65% Off

Rocket League – $11.99 – 40% Off

Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition – $14.99 – 40% Off

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell – $10.49 – 65% Off

Seasons after Fall – $5.99 – 70% Off

Serial Cleaner – $5.24 – 65% Off

Shiness: The Lightnight Kingdom – $8.99 – 70% Off

Soma – $11.99 – 60% Off

Song of the Deep – $3.74 – 75% Off

Stories: The Path of Destinies – $3.74 – 75% Off

Styx: Master of Shadows – $7.49 – 75% Off

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness – $14.99 – 75% Off

Styx: Shards of Darkness – $12.49 – 75% Off

The Surge – $19.99 – 60% Off

The Surge: Complete Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off

Tearaway Unfolded – $7.99 – 60% Off

The Technomancer – $9.99 – 75% Off

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $9.99 – 75% Off

Transistor – $4.99 – 75% Off

Trine Bundle – $7.49 – 75% Off

Trine Enchanted Edition – $2.24 – 85% Off

Trine Trilogy – $8.99 – 70% Off

Trine 2: Complete Story – $2.99 – 85% Off

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power – $5.49 – 75% Off

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off

Typoman – $5.19 – 60% Off

Typoman Deluxe Edition – $6.39 – 60% Off

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $19.99 – 50% Off

Unravel – $4.99 – 75% Off

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard – $14.99 – 75% Off

Watch Dogs – $11.99 – 60% Off

Watch Dogs Gold Edition – $16.49 – 67% Off

We Are The Dwarves – $4.94 – 67% Off

PlayStation 3 Deals:

Alice: Madness Returns – $4.99 – 75% Off

Alien Rage – $2.99 – 80% Off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $6.59 – 67% Off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $13.19 – 67% Off

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $17.49 – 75% Off

Bound by Flame – $4.99 – 75% Off

Contrast – $2.49 – 75% Off

Dead Space Ultimate Edition – $6.24 – 75% Off

Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition – $7.49 – 75% Off

Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition – $7.49 – 75% Off

Dragon Age: Origins – $4.99 – 75% Off

Dragon Age II – $4.99 – 75% Off

Enemy Front – $5.99 – 85% Off

Fairy Fencer F – $3.99 – 80% Off

Grand Theft Auto IV – $6.99 – 65% Off

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan – $2.89 – 71% Off

Heavy Fire Bundle – $4.94 – 67% Off

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear – $2.89 – 71% Off

Mass Effect Trilogy – $9.89 – 67% Off

Mirror’s Edge – $3.74 – 75% Off

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation – $3.99 – 80% Off

Red Dead Redemption – $9.89 – 67% Off

Resident Evil 6 – $6.99 – 65% Off

Resident Evil 6 Ultimate Edition – $4.19 – 85% Off

Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection – $5.39 – 80% Off

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $4.99 – 75% Off

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off

Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles – $2.99 – 80% Off

Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles – $2.99 – 80% Off

R-Type Dimensions – $3.99 – 60% Off

Skullgirls Encore – $2.99 – 70% Off

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – $3.99 – 90% Off

Watch Dogs – $7.99 – 60% Off

Watch Dogs Gold Edition – $13.19 – 67% Off

Vita / Cross Buy / Classics

Cross Buy

PS4/PS3/Vita Metal Slug 3 – $3.74 – 75% Off

PS4/PS3/Vita Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – $4.99 – 75% Off

PS4/Vita Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99 – 60% Off

PS4/Vita Slain: Back from Hell – $2.99 – 80% Off

PS4/Vita Super Meat Boy – $1.49 – 90% Off

Vita

Tearaway – $4.99 – 75% Off

PS2 Classics

Grimgrimoire – $1.99 – 80% Off

PS4 Add-ons

DC Universe Online – Starter Pack by LexCorp – $3.19 – 60% Off

DC Universe – Ultimate Edition 2017 – $35.99 – 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass – $3.99 – 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass – $7.99 – 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe – $11.99 – 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode Season Two – Season Pass – $9.99 – 60% Off

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass – $7.99 – 60% Off

Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle – $2.99 – 40% Off

PS3 Add-ons