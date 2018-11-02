The PlayStation Brand Just Leveled Up With This High-End Furniture Brand

Who knew PlayStation could look so chic? Apparently Pottery Barn did because the high-end furniture retailer recently debuted a stunning new line featuring the gaming brand and it will cost you a pretty penny … but doesn’t include a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The full set of the new line includes a media console center, a bean bag chair (because naturally), and a coffee table. All of it completely PlayStation-themed. The downside to this fancy new PlayStation take? The whole set will cost you over 2,000 bucks which could instead buy you quite a few PlayStation 4 Pros … just saying.

“Create the ultimate gaming experience with comfy lounge seating featuring the renowned PlayStation Shapes,” boasts the new line. You can view the entire collection over here on the PBTeen website. The console center alone runs at $1,100 before tax. It also includes a few odds and ends, including a Wall Light inspired by the brand with the buttons, game shelves, and more. It’s phenomenal, it’s very stylish, but is it worth the price tag?

Personally, I’m a fan of the “Icon Wall Light,” despite its 200 dollar price tag. Coming in at 36-inches wide and 12-inches tall, the LED sign would make any game room look instantly cooler.

What do you think about the newest line of gamer gear? Super sweet, or not worth the price? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!

