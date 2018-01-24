PlayStation Global Update, What’s New This Week

Every week the team over at Sony release a list of new content for PlayStation users to enjoy. This includes add-ons, new games, and more. For PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PS Vita, and PSVR – each week gets a delightful update on what’s new and exciting for players to enjoy.
This week comes bearing a little sports action, some prequel horror fun, a return of a big classic, even bigger adventures with Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins, and tons more. We’re going to break it down by region with the North American update, the European update, and the Japan, Hong Kong and South East Asia update. A little something for everyone, so let’s get started!
North American Update
January’s PlayStation Plus
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)
- Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4)
- Starblood Arena (PSVR)
- Sacred 3 (PS3)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS3)
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (Vita)
- Uncanny Valley (PS Vita, PS4)
PSVR Games
- The Inpatient
- Shooty Fruity
- Star Drone
PS4 Games
- The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (
- Iconoclasts
- Lost Sphear
- Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Super Bowl Edition
- Mutant Football League
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
- Planetbase
- Rento Fortune
- Vesta
PS4 Add-on Content
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 4
- Dead by Daylight: The SAW Chapter
- DOA5LR DLC Packs
- Fishing Planet: Sport Topwater Night Pack
- Gundam Versus DLC
- Monster OF THE DEEP: Outfit- Samurai Garb
- Redout: Mars Pack
- Skyforge: Demonic Cold Weapon Pack
- Skyforge: Seasonal Pack – February
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE – Pulse Sky High Set
PS Vita Games
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
- Iconoclasts
European Update
January's PlayStation Plus
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)
- Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4)
- Starblood Arena (PSVR)
- Sacred 3 (PS3)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS3)
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (Vita)
- Uncanny Valley (PS Vita, PS4)
PS4 Games
- LOST SPHEAR
- Iconoclasts
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
- HEX: Card Clash
- The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human
- The Inpatient
- Celeste
- Rento Fortune – Monolit Edition
- ACA NEOGEO SHOCK TROOPERS
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Digital Deluxe Edition
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
PS Vita Games
- Iconoclasts
- Time Recoil
PS4 DLC
- Assassin’s Creed; Origins – Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
- GUNDAM VERSUS
- GUNDAM VERSUS – Burning Gundam
- GUNDAM VERSUS – Master Gundam
- GUNDAM VERSUS – Battle Navigator Set
- Batman: The Enemy Within- Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 4
- Dead by Daylight – Dead by Daylight: The SAW™ Chapter
- Skyforge- Skyforge: Seasonal Pack – February
- Rainbow Six Siege -Rainbow Six Siege: Pulse Sky-High Set
- Fishing Planet- Fishing Planet – Sport Topwater Night Pack
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass
- Monster Hunter: World – Monster Hunter – Deluxe Kit
Japan, Hong Kong and South East Asia Update
PS4 Games
- ACA NEOGEO POWER SPIKES II (¥823)
- ATV drift & tricks (¥4,298)
- Dragon sinker (¥1,080/PS+ ¥972)
- Gintama Ranbu (¥8,208)
- Gintama Ranbu AV EDITION – Anime Sound & Voice Edition (¥11,448)
- Iconoclasts (¥2,160)
- Nine Parchments (¥2,440)
- STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION (¥4,990)
- Valkyria remaster of the battlefield (¥2,149)
PS Vita Games
- Dragon sinker (¥1,080/PS+ ¥972)
- Ephemeral – FANTASY ON DARK – (¥4,752)
- Iconoclasts (¥2,160)
- Gintama Ranbu (¥7,344)
- Gintama Ranbu AV EDITION – Anime Sound & Voice Edition (¥10,584)
Hong Kong Update
Pre-orders
- Shadow of the Colossus (HK$241.20)(out 2-6)
- Shadow of the Colossus Digital Deluxe (HK$331.20)(out 2-6)
PS4 Games
- ACA NEOGEO POWER SPIKES II (HK$62)
- Candleman (HK$116)
- The Coma: Recut (HK$117)
- GINTAMA RUMBLE (HK$479)
- Loadout – Premium Edition (HK$149/PS+ HK$134.10)
- Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Super Bowl Edition (HK$449)
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure (HK$137)PS+ HK$109.60)
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe Edition (HK$155/PS+ HK$124)
- Nine Parchments (HK$156)
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: TAISHI (HK$490)
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: TAISHI Digital Deluxe (HK$703)
- Pupil:Wandering (HK$80)
- STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION + Shinkiro Theme (HK$308)
- STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION DELUXE + Shinkiro Theme (HK$538)
- Uncanny Valley (HK$101/Free for PS+)
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (HK$195/PS+ HK$175.50)
Another big part of this week’s round up is that Shadow of the Colossus is on the horizon, and it’s not too late to pre-order! With the remake of the PlayStation 2 classic coming out on February 6th, it’s the best way to remember those fond colosi memories from back when with modern day graphics and an epic promise of an enthralling experience.
For those that are looking for a more casual, yet no less fun, experience, TellTale’s Batman: The Enemy Within is another recommendation we have! Episode 4 is now live and brings the story-driven mechanics that TellTale is known for and twists it around our favourite icon of justice. With the episodic adventure nearing its end, it’s never too late to jump in and join the ride to see what Batman and crew have to offer with an epic new play experience.