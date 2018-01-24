PlayStation Global Update, What’s New This Week

Every week the team over at Sony release a list of new content for PlayStation users to enjoy. This includes add-ons, new games, and more. For PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PS Vita, and PSVR – each week gets a delightful update on what’s new and exciting for players to enjoy.

This week comes bearing a little sports action, some prequel horror fun, a return of a big classic, even bigger adventures with Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins, and tons more. We’re going to break it down by region with the North American update, the European update, and the Japan, Hong Kong and South East Asia update. A little something for everyone, so let’s get started!

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4)

Starblood Arena (PSVR)

Sacred 3 (PS3)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS3)

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (Vita)

Uncanny Valley (PS Vita, PS4)

PSVR Games

The Inpatient

Shooty Fruity

Star Drone

PS4 Games

The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (

Iconoclasts

Lost Sphear

Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Super Bowl Edition

Mutant Football League

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes

Planetbase

Rento Fortune

Vesta

PS4 Add-on Content

Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones

Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 4

Dead by Daylight: The SAW Chapter

DOA5LR DLC Packs

Fishing Planet: Sport Topwater Night Pack

Gundam Versus DLC

Monster OF THE DEEP: Outfit- Samurai Garb

Redout: Mars Pack

Skyforge: Demonic Cold Weapon Pack

Skyforge: Seasonal Pack – February

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE – Pulse Sky High Set

PS Vita Games

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Iconoclasts

European Update

January’s PlayStation Plus

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4)

Starblood Arena (PSVR)

Sacred 3 (PS3)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS3)

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (Vita)

Uncanny Valley (PS Vita, PS4)

PS4 Games

LOST SPHEAR

Iconoclasts

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes

HEX: Card Clash

The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human

The Inpatient

Celeste

Rento Fortune – Monolit Edition

ACA NEOGEO SHOCK TROOPERS

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Digital Deluxe Edition

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

PS Vita Games

Iconoclasts

Time Recoil

PS4 DLC

Assassin’s Creed; Origins – Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones

GUNDAM VERSUS GUNDAM VERSUS – Burning Gundam GUNDAM VERSUS – Master Gundam GUNDAM VERSUS – Battle Navigator Set

Batman: The Enemy Within- Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 4

Dead by Daylight – Dead by Daylight: The SAW™ Chapter

Skyforge- Skyforge: Seasonal Pack – February

Rainbow Six Siege -Rainbow Six Siege: Pulse Sky-High Set

Fishing Planet- Fishing Planet – Sport Topwater Night Pack

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass

Monster Hunter: World – Monster Hunter – Deluxe Kit

Japan, Hong Kong and South East Asia Update

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO POWER SPIKES II (¥823)

ATV drift & tricks (¥4,298)

Dragon sinker (¥1,080/PS+ ¥972)

Gintama Ranbu (¥8,208)

Gintama Ranbu AV EDITION – Anime Sound & Voice Edition (¥11,448)

Iconoclasts (¥2,160)

Nine Parchments (¥2,440)

STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION (¥4,990)

Valkyria remaster of the battlefield (¥2,149)

PS Vita Games

Dragon sinker (¥1,080/PS+ ¥972)

Ephemeral – FANTASY ON DARK – (¥4,752)

Iconoclasts (¥2,160)

Gintama Ranbu (¥7,344)

Gintama Ranbu AV EDITION – Anime Sound & Voice Edition (¥10,584)

Hong Kong Update

Pre-orders

Shadow of the Colossus (HK$241.20)(out 2-6)

Shadow of the Colossus Digital Deluxe (HK$331.20)(out 2-6)

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO POWER SPIKES II (HK$62)

Candleman (HK$116)

The Coma: Recut (HK$117)

GINTAMA RUMBLE (HK$479)

Loadout – Premium Edition (HK$149/PS+ HK$134.10)

Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Super Bowl Edition (HK$449)

N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure (HK$137)PS+ HK$109.60)

N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe Edition (HK$155/PS+ HK$124)

Nine Parchments (HK$156)

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: TAISHI (HK$490)

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: TAISHI Digital Deluxe (HK$703)

Pupil:Wandering (HK$80)

STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION + Shinkiro Theme (HK$308)

STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION DELUXE + Shinkiro Theme (HK$538)

Uncanny Valley (HK$101/Free for PS+)

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (HK$195/PS+ HK$175.50)

Another big part of this week’s round up is that Shadow of the Colossus is on the horizon, and it’s not too late to pre-order! With the remake of the PlayStation 2 classic coming out on February 6th, it’s the best way to remember those fond colosi memories from back when with modern day graphics and an epic promise of an enthralling experience.

For those that are looking for a more casual, yet no less fun, experience, TellTale’s Batman: The Enemy Within is another recommendation we have! Episode 4 is now live and brings the story-driven mechanics that TellTale is known for and twists it around our favourite icon of justice. With the episodic adventure nearing its end, it’s never too late to jump in and join the ride to see what Batman and crew have to offer with an epic new play experience.