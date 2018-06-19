PlayStation Hits Lets Players Enjoy Phenomenal Games for Even Better Prices

There is no denying that PlayStation has an incredible line-up of exclusives, especially for players than enjoy an enthralling single-player experience. From The Last of Us, to Bloodborne, even getting down on the most recent DOOM – there’s a lot to enjoy. For those that may have missed out on some great adventures, there’s good news!

According to the team over at PlayStation, “We’re introducing PlayStation Hits, a selection of incredible PS4 games that are easy on the wallet. From award winning epics to family friendly favorites, PlayStation Hits offers an awesome lineup of games for $19.99 USD (MSRP) each on PlayStation Store and select retailers across the U.S. In Canada, PlayStation Hits games will range in price, starting at $19.99 CAD (MSRP) each at participating retailers and PS Store.”

If you’re wanting to buy physical and not digital, these “greatest hits” are easily identifiable by special red packaging, making them easier to spot and even easier to enjoy. The program itself comes available on June 28th in the US and in Canada and has the potential to grow much larger in the future:

Bloodborne

Driveclub

Infamous: Second Son

Killzone Shadow Fall

Little Big Planet 3

Rachet & Clank

The Last of Us Part 2

Uncharted 4

Battlefield 4

DOOM

Project Cars

Street Fighter V

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Metal Gear Solid V

Personal recommendation is that you can’t go wrong with The Last of Us, especially with Part II on the horizon. It’s the perfect time to delve into Ellie’s past and see what made this game an instant hit with PlayStation fans. As a classic Yakuza fan, I’d also be remiss if I didn’t recommend Yakuza Kiwami, because Kiryu’s story is a must-play for anyone looking for a great story as well as some comedic adventures on the side.

