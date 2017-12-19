PlayStation Holiday Sale Week 2 Deals Are Live on PSN

It’s Tuesday, which means we’ve got yet another round of sales just in time for the holidays – and Sony continues to be on point, offering up bargains on hundreds of games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PS Vita.

The sale is ongoing now through December 26th at 11 AM EDT, and that gives you plenty of time to clean house on markdowns for games like Batman: Return To Arkham for $10 (not bad for two great Batman games); Rime for $17.99; and other great deals. A lot of these have carried over from the first week of sales, too – so consider this a second chance to score some sweet bargains!

We’ve got the full list below, so you may want to get your wallet ready…

PlayStation 4 Deals- Batman And More

100ft Robot Golf – $5.99 ($7.99)

ABZU – $7.99 ($9.99)

Action Henk – $2.99 (4.49)

Adam’s Venture: Origins – $7.49

Aegis of Earth: Prostonovus Assault – $11.99

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders – $5.99 ($8.99)

Agents of Mayhem – $19.99

Total Mayhem Bundle – $24.99

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space – $1.49

Alien: Isolation – $8.99

The Collection – $11.99

Ancient Amuletor – $9.99

Archangel – $17.09

Armello – Deluxe Bundle – $11.99

Armikrog – $3.99

Atom Universe

1999 Molecules – $9.99

Asdivine Hearts – $8.99

Assetto Corsa – $17.99

Season Pass – $11.99

Ferrari 70th Anniversary – $4.19

Atelier Firis – $35.99

Atelier Sophie – $29.99

Attack on Titan – $29.99

ATV Drift & Tricks – $14.99

ATV Renegades – $14.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99 ($11.99)

Back to the Future: The Game – $4.99 ($6.99)

Batman: Arkham Knight – $6.99 ($8.99)

Premium Edition – $15.99 ($19.99)

Batman: Return to Arkham – $9.99 ($11.99)

Battlefield 1

Premium Pass – $14.99

Battlefield 4 – $6.99

Premium Edition – $20.99

Battlefield Hardline – $6.99

Deluxe – $8.74

Ultimate – $14.99

Battle Worlds: Kronos – $3.99

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – $35.99

Birthdays the Beginning – $15.99

BioShock: The Collection – $19.79

Black & White Bushido – $6.49

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $17.99

Bleed – $4.41

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition – $22.49

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $19.79

Blue Rider – $1.99

Broforce – $3.74

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – $14.99

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – $19.99

Duke Nukem Bundle – $22.49

Bully – $8.99

PlayStation 4 Deals – Call of Duty: WWII, Doom

Carmageddon: Max Damage – $9.99

Carnival Games VR – $4.99

Call of Duty: WWII – $44.99

Digital Deluxe – $84.99

Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux – $0.69

Catlateral Damage – $2.99

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus – $4.49

Claire: Extended Cut – $3.74

Croixelur Sigma – $7.49

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – $29.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $41.99 ($47.99)

Danger Zone – $8.24

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition – $11.99

Darknet – $7.49

Dark Mystery – $1.59

Dark Rose Valkyrie – $14.99

Deadcore – $3.19

Dead Island Definitive Collection – $11.99

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – $15.99

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – $2.49

Death Squared – $7.49

Dementrios – The Big Cynical Adventure – $5.99

Destroy All Humans! – $3.99

Destroy All Humans! 2 – $3.99

Dishonored Definitive Edition – $9.99

Dishonored 2 – $25.99

DOOM – $20.09

Dragon Age: Inquisiton

GOTY Edition – $7.99

PlayStation 4 Deals – Elder Scrolls Online, Final Fantasy XV

Dreamfall Chapters – $7.49

Driveclub VR – $6.99

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $4.99

DYING: Reborn PSVR – $0.99

DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle – $2.49

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends – $17.99

Earthlock: Festival of Magic – $3.99

EA Family Bundle – $13.99

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – $8.39

EA Sports UFC 2 – $13.99

Deluxe Edition – $13.99

The Elder Scrolls Online

Gold – $29.99

Morrowind – $29.99

Morrowind Gold – $39.99

Morrowind Upgrade – $19.99

Tamriel Unlimited – $9.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $25.99

ELEX – $41.99

End Space – $7.99

Enter the Gungeon – $7.49

Escape Goat 2 – $0.99

Euro Fishing – $7.99

Urban Edition – $10.49

Evolve – $5.99

Everybody’s Golf – $19.99

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone – $14.99

Digital Deluxe – $7.99

Ultimate Edition – $9.99

The Evil Within – $6.59

Digital Budnle – $14.99

The Evil Within 2 – $35.99

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $17.99

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – $12.49

Fallout 4 – $20.09

Automatron – $4.99

Contraptions Workshop – $2.49

Far Harbot – $12.49

GOTY Edition – 35.99

Nuka-World – $9.99

Vault-Tec Workshop – $2.49

Wasteland Workshop – $2.49

Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition – $27.99

Farming Simulator 17 – $19.99

Big Bud Pack – $10.49

KUHN – $10.49

Platinum Edition – $34.99

Platinum Expansion – $15.99

Season pass – $24.49

Farpoint – $29.99

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $9.99

Final Fantasy VII – $7.99

Final Fantasy XII – $29.99

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition – $29.99

Stormblood – $19.99

Final Fantasy XV – $19.99

Digital Premium – $29.99

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD – $12.49

For Honor – $19.79

Deluxe – $25.19

Gold Edition – $39.99

Four Kings Casino Starter Pack – $7.99

Frisky Business – $4.99

Furi – $5.99

Definitive Edition – $6.59

PlayStation 4 Deals – Grand Theft Auto, Injustice 2

Game of Thrones – $4.99

Goat Simulator: The GOATY – $8.99

God Wars Future Past – $24.99

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $17.49

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V + San Andreas – $37.49

Grim Fandango Remastered – $2.99

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- – $7.99

Gundam Versus – $35.99

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Conquest Edition – $14.79

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle – $32.39

Unlock Key – $7.79

Future Sound – $17.99

Colorful Tone – $17.99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $20.99

Here They Lie – $6.99

Heroes of the Monkey Tavern – $3.99

Heroes of the Seven Seas – $3.49

Hidden Agenda – $14.99

HITMAN GotY – $35.99

Upgrade – $11.99

Intro Pack – $20.99

Injustice 2 – $24.99

ICEY – $8.99 ($10.49)

I am Setsuna – $19.99

I am Bread – $1.94

Hustle Kings VR – $6.99

Human Fall Flat – $5.24

Hotline Miami Collection – $9.99

Horse Racing 2016 – $2.59

HoPIKo – $1.39

Honor and Duty: Arcade Edition – $1.04

Hob – $11.99

Ultimate – $44.99

Deluxe – $34.99

Ironcast – $2.99

Iron Crypticle – $3.99

Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut – $8.54 ($10.04)

Just Cause 3 – $8.99

Expansion Pass – $4.99

XL Edition – $12.67

Just Dance 2018 – $34.79

Kero Blaster – $5.99

Killing Floor 2 – $15.99

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix – $24.99

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $29.99

King’s Quest – $9.89

PlayStationDeals – Knack 2, Lego Games

Knack 2 -$19.99

Knowledge is Power – $14.99

Kyurinaga’s Revenge – $2.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $2.99

Season Pass – $4.34

Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99

LawBreakers – $14.99

Deluxe – $19.99

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – $9.99

Deluxe – $13.99

LEGO City Undercover – $19.99 ($23.99)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $11.99

Deluxe – $14.99

LEGO The Hobbit – $4.99

Life is Strange – $4.99

Individual Episodes – $1.24

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition – $5.99

Little Nightmares – $9.99

Complete Edition – $17.99

Lords of the Fallen – $3.99

Complete Edition – $5.99

Lost Sea – $2.99

Mafia III – $15.99

Deluxe Edition – $23.99

Season Pass – $14.99

Mages of Mystralia – $11.99

Manhunt – $8.99

Manifest 99 – $4.19

Manual Samuel – $2.49

Marvel Quest: Dark Reign – $1.49

Mass Effect Andromeda

Deluxe Recruit – $17.99

Standard Recruit – $13.49

Max Payne – $8.99

Mecho Tales – $3.99

Megadimension Neptunia VII – $11.99

Mervils: A VR Adventure – $9.99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – $4.99 ($6.99)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $13.39

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $20.09

PlayStation 4 Games- Minecraft, Naruto

Metro Redux – $8.99

2033 – $4.99

Last Light – $4.99

Metrico+ – $5.59

Micro Machines World Series – $17.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – GotY Edition – $9.99

Mighty No. 9 – $4.99

Minecraft Story Mode – $5.99

Adventure Pass – $2.99

Deluxe – $8.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight – $4.99 ($5.99)

Moon Hunters – $5.99

Mordhelm: City of the Damned – $9.99

Mortal Blitz – $9.99

Mother Russia Bleeds – $4.24

MotoGP 17 – $24.99

Moto Racer 4 – $9.99

Mount & Blade: Warband – $4.99

MXGP3 – $19.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm – $11.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 – $11.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – $11.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 -$14.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – $29.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $23.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy – $41.99

NASCAR Heat 2 – $31.99

NBA Live 18 – $9.89

Need for Speed – $8.99

Deluxe – $11.24

NFS+Rivals – $17.49

Need for Speed Payback – $29.99

Deluxe Edition – $39.99

Neighborhorde – $1.99

Neon Chrome – $4.49

NERO – $4.49

NeuroVoider – $8.39

Never Alone – $2.29

Nidhogg 2 – $11.99

Not a Hero -$2.59

Numantia – $20.99

Obduction – $17.99

Omega Quintet – $4.49

One Piece: Burning Blood – $14.99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $14.99

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition – $23.99

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $7.24

Overcooked

Gourmet – $6.79

Holiday – $6.79

PlayStation 4 Games – Overwatch, Pinball

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition – $29.99

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul – $19.99

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – $9.99

Master Plan – $13.99

Peggle 2 – $5.24

Pillars of Eternity – $29.9

Pinball FX2 VR – $5.99

Season 1 – $12.49

The Walking Dead – $2.99

Pinball FX 3

Aliens vs. Pinball – $5.99

Balls of Glory – $5.99

Bethesda Pinball – $6.59

Core Collection – $5.99

Iron & Steel Pack – $2.99

Avengers Chronicles – $5.99

Marvel Cinematic Pack – $5.99

Heavy Hitters Pack – $5.99

Marvel Legends – $5.99

Marvel Pinball Original – $5.99

Vengeance & Virtue – $5.99

Women of Power – $4.19

Medieval Pack – $2.99

Portal Pinball – $1.79

Sci-Fi Pack – $5.99

Star Wars Pinball – $5.99

Balance of the Force – $5.99

Heroes Within – $5.99

The Force Awakens – $2.99

Unsung Heroes – $4.19

The Walking Dead – $1.79

Universal Classics – $5.99

Zen Classics – $5.99

Plague Road – $3.99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Frosty Deluxe Edition – $13.74

Frosty Standard – $10.99

PlayStation VR Worlds – $6.99

Portal Knights – $11.99

Prey – $25.99

Prismatic Solid – $3.99

Prison Architect – $14.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 – $29.99

Barcelona – $34.99

Project CARS 2 – $23.99

Deluxe – $44.99

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship – $4.99

Puzzle Showdown 4K – $2.99

Raiden V: Director’s Cut – $20.99

Rainbow Moon- $2.99

Raw Data – $27.99

Red Dead Revolver – $8.99

Red Faction – $2.99

Red Faction II – $2.99

REUS – $5.09

REZ infinite Digital Deluxe Holiday Promo – $17.99

RiME – $17.99 ($20.99)

PlayStation 4 Games – Tomb Raider, Rocket League

Rise of the Tomb Raider – $19.79

Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut – $2.79

Rocket League – GOTY – $14.99

Rock of Ages 2 – $10.09

Complete – $13.39

Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle – $37.49

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 – $29.99

Fame & Strategy Bundle – $41.99

Ronin – $2.49

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell – $7.49

Samurai Warriors 4 Empires – $24.99

Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada – $29.99

Seasons After Fall – $6.99

Serial Cleaner – $4.49

Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – $34.99

Sexy Soaker – $41.99

Shadwen – $3.39

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – $10.49

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune – $19.99

The Sexy Brutale – $9.99 ($11.99)

Shoppe Keep – $10.39

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Skylar & Plux – $2.99

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – $8.49

Sleeping Dogs – $4.49

Sneaky Bears – $9.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $19.79

Snow Moto Racing Freedom – $17.99

Songbringer – $9.99

Soul Dimension – $2.49

Sparc – $14.99

Sports Bar VR – $7.99

Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness – $14.99

StarBlood Arena – $7.99

Statik – $11.99

PlayStation 4 Games – The Sims 4, Disney Afternoon Collection

The Sims 4 – $34.99

City Living – $27.99

Deluxe Party Edition – $41.99

Vampires – $13.99

Vintage Glamour – $6.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

Stikbold! – $1.99

Stories: The Path of Destinies – $0.74

STRAFE – $9.99

Styx Bundle – $17.99

Styx: Shards of Darkness – $14.99

Sublevel Zero – Redux – $7.99

Submerged – $1.99

Super Cloudbuilt – $9.99

Super Stardust Ultra VR – $6.99

Sword Coast Legends – $3.99

Syberia 3 – $24.99

Tales from the Borderlands – $3.74

Talisman – $11.99

Terraria – $2.99 ($5.99)

That’s You! – $14.99

The Banner Saga – $4.99

The Bridge – $1.89

The Coma: Recut – $7.49

Deluxe – $8.15

The Disney Afternoon Collection – $7.99

The Dwarves – $7.99

theHunter: Call of the Wild – $27.99

The Little Acre – $3.89

The Long Dark – $22.74

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor – $11.99

Deluxe – $14.99

The Pure Bundle – $12.49

The Shadow Warrior Collection – $23.99

The Silver Case – $8.99

The Solus Project – $7.99

The Talos Principle Delxue – $9.99

The Technomancer – $9.99

Thief – $2.99

This is the Police – $7.99

This War of Mine: The Little Ones – $7.49

Time Machine VR – $16.49

PlayStation 4 Games- Titanfall, Unravel

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition – $19.99

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak – $9.99

Tomb Raider – $5.99

Toren – $3.99

TorqueL – $3.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 – $19.19

Total Bundle – $29.99

Tour de France 2016 – $9.99

Tour de France 2017 – $12.49

Toukiden 2 -$35.99

Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame – $9.89

Transcripted – $5.99

Trine 3 – $4.39

Trine Bundle – $4.49

Trine Enchanted Edition – $2.24

Trine Trilogy – $7.49

Tumblestone – $7.24

Tumble VR – $3.49

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure – $11.99

Undertale – $10.49

Unravel – $3.99

Unearthing Mars – $4.49

Unmechanical Extended – $1.49

Use Your Words – $4.49

Vermintide: The Arrogance Lost Collection – $7.99

Virginia – $1.99

Virry VR – $1.99

VR Ping Pong – $5.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – $4.49

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $6.24 ($8.74)

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $6.24

The Warriors – $8.99

Warriors All-Stars – $41.99

Wand Wars – $2.39

We Are the Dwarves – $5.99

Weeping Doll – $0.99

Wheels of Aurelia – $1.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition – $11.99 ($14.99)

The Wolf Among Us – $6.24 ($8.74)

Wolfenstein: The New Order – $11.99

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $11.99

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack – $20.09

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $35.99

Digital Deluxe – $47.99

World of Final Fantasy – $29.99

X-Morph: Defense – $11.99

Yesterday Origins – $9.99

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $11.99

Yooka-Laylee – $13.59

PlayStation 3 Games – BioShock, Back To the Future

Aegis of Earth: Prostonovus Assault – $8.99

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!! – $4.99

Asdivine Hearts – $8.99

Back to the Future: The Game – $4.99

BioShock – $3.99

BioShock 2 – $3.99

BioShock Infinite – $7.39

Season Pass – $7.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $14.99

Castlevania Harmony of Despair – $3.74

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 – $9.99

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax – $15.99

Duke Nukem Forever – $1.99

Game of Thrones – $4.99

Grand Theft Auto IV – $7.99

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $5.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $19.99

Great White Shark Cash Card – $22.94

Megalodon Bundle – $39.19

Whale Shark – $32.39

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- – $7.99

Jurassic Park – $3.99

Mafia II – $5.99

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign – $1.49

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance – $4.99

Metal Gear Solid 2 HD – $3.74

Metal Gear Solid 3 HD – $3.74

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection – $9.99

PlayStation 3 games – Minecraft, The Walking Dead

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker – $4.99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – $4.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $13.39

Mighty No. 9 – $4.99

Minecraft Story Mode Deluxe – $8.99

Record of Agarest Series War Bundle – $11.99

Record of Agarest War 2 – $5.99

Record of Agarest War Zero – $4.49

Skullgirls Encore – $2.49

Spec Ops: The Line – $5.99

The Bridge – $1.89

The Darkness II – $3.99

The Legend of Korra – $4.94

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters – $7.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – $4.49

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $4.99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $3.74

The Wolf Among Us – $3.74

PlayStation Vita Games – Axiom Verge, Metal Gear

Aegis of Earth: Prostonovus Assault – $8.99

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!! – $4.99

Asdivine Hearts – $8.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99 ($11.99)

Bad Apple Wars – $23.99

The Bridge – $1.89

The Caligula Effect: Deluxe Digital Bundle – $19.99 ($23.99)

Claire: Extended Cut – $3.74

Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ – $11.99 ($19.99)

Collar X Malice – $23.99

Croixelur Sigma – $7.49

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Dementrios – The Big Cynical Adventure – $5.99

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax – $11.99 ($14.99)

Drive Girls – $17.99

DYING: Reborn – $1.49

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $11.99

Farming Simulator 16 – $6.99

Farming Simulator 18 – $14.99

God Wars Future Past – $19.99

Grim Fandango Remastered – $2.99

Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99

Mecho Tales – $3.99

Metal Gear Solid 2 – $3.74

Metal Gear Solid 3 – $3.74

Metrico – $2.79

Mind Zero – $7.49 ($12.49)

Neon Chrome – $4.49

Norn9: Var Commons – $11.99 ($19.99)

Period Cube ~Shackles of Amadeus~ – $23.99

Persona 4: Dancing All Night – $19.99

Plague Road – $3.99

Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut – $2.79

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution 2 Plus – $4.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Slain: Back from Hell – $3.74

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

TorqueL – $3.99

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $4.99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $4.99

The Wolf Among Us – $6.24 ($8.74)

XBlaze Lost: Memories – $11.99

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus – $4.99 ($6.99)

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $19.99

PSOne Classic (PS3, Vita) – Castlevania, Silent Hill

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – $4.99 ($5.99)

Metal Gear Solid – $4.99 ($5.99)

Silent Hill – $2.99

Suikoden – $2.99 ($3.59)

Suikoden II – $4.99 ($5.99)

Suikoden III – $4.99

Suikoden IV – $4.99

Yeah. There’s a lot. There are so many, we can’t even make full-on recommendations, so shop around and see what suits your budget!