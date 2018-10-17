PlayStation Network Experiencing Issues, Services Down

PlayStation Network and its services are experiencing widespread issues with multiple features either down or otherwise affected, according to reports from PlayStation users and Sony’s status page.

Heading to the Network Service Status page for PlayStation will show a message that says “some services are experiencing issues.” The list below that message shows that everything from Account Management to PlayStation Music is affected by the network outages, PlayStation’s Gaming and Social components also included in the list of widespread issues.

“You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features,” the infor for the Gaming and Social issues section says, a message that’s reflected on all other sections of the PlayStation Network features. “Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

The status update changed to reflect the ongoing issues shortly before the Ask PlayStation Twitter account tweeted to say that it’s aware of the issues affecting the platform’s many services. The tweet linked to the Network Service Status page again for PlayStation owners to track the progress that’s made on the issues. Ask PlayStation’s tweet comes amid a flurry of questions and complaints on Twitter as people tried to figure out what was going on with their games and PlayStation Network’s services.

We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues logging into PSN. Thanks for your patience as we investigate: //t.co/AHRZfHtRvq — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) October 16, 2018

@PlayStation my fricking network doesen’t work and i have update to download but couse the network dose not work i can’t download it ………. hopefully they fix it soon normally i don’t rage much but this is getting annoying — Alex7 (@Alex718704523) October 16, 2018

Hey playstation trying to start a chat party and it’s not working, also just get my friends list to come up is very lagged out. Seems to be an ongoing problem and wondering if it has been addressed? — julio mirelez (@JulioMirelez) October 16, 2018

The PlayStation Network issues follow the recent news of another huge PlayStation problem that was resulting in players having to reset their console’s settings. Players reported that they were receiving messages that seemingly contained random text only to be unable to use their consoles afterwards. Sony has now responded to that issue to say that the console-hacking message problem has been resolved.

Sony’s PlayStation Network is still experiencing issues at the time of publishing, but we’ll update the story accordingly when those issues are resolved.