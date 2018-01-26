PlayStation Network Down, Here’s Everything Affected

Many players are reporting that they are unable to log-in to the PlayStation Network this morning. Many of the services are experiencing technical issues, all of which are effected by the inability to log in. Sony is aware of the issue and has issued a statement on their official Twitter to let players know that they are currently investigating the issue.

We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues logging into PSN. Thanks for your patience as we investigate: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZM — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) January 26, 2018

Account Management “You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation™Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

Gaming and Social “You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

PlayStation Now “You may have some difficulty streaming PlayStation™Now games. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

PlayStation Video “You may have some difficulty accessing PlayStation™Video content. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.’

PlayStation Store “You may have some difficulty accessing features and products on the PlayStation™Store. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

PlayStation Music “You may have some difficulty accessing PlayStation™Music content. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”



Many of the issues were reported at 11 AM Central Time and are currently being looked into now for possible fixes. To check back on the status of the PSN, you can check out their Network Service Status report here, as well as their Twitter above for live responses.

Will update when a fix is in place.