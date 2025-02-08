PlayStation Network Down on PS4 and PS5 in Huge Outage

PlayStation Network is down on PS4 and PS5 in a massive outage, PlayStation Support has confirmed. According to the official PlayStation Network Service Status page, the outage is impacting all facets of PSN. This includes account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. This means PS4 and PS5 users may run into issues not just playing PS4 games and PS5 games, but trying to buy PS4 and PS5 games. It could also mean difficulties logging into your PSN account or sending messages to your PSN friends.

Sony has not commented on the outage in an official capacity. The last time there was a PSN outage of this kind a few months ago it was down for several hours. Considering the timing of this outage, which like the last outage is happening late at night, it is likely the outage will once again be lengthy.

According to the aforementioned PlayStation Network Service Status page, the first outage was reported at 7:00 PM ET, so not only is PlayStation aware of the outage, but has presumably been working on a solution for the last hour.

As for what has caused the outage, the PlayStation Network Service Status page does not say. Sometimes these outages are due to server constraints in the face of overwhelming traffic, but this typically only happens at massive releases that generate spikes in traffic, but there is no such game that released today. It could also be the result of DDOS attacks or just an error on PlayStation’s end. Whatever the case, PlayStation has not said, and it typically does not disclose this information.

It’s important to note that while the vast majority of PlayStation fans impacted by PSN being down are on PS4 and PS5, this impacts all services that connect with PSN serves. This includes web-based devices as well as other PlayStation consoles such as PS Vita and PS3. Meanwhile, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Portal users will run into the same issue.

Not only does it appear PSN is down across the United States, but other parts of the world as well. In fact, it looks like PSN status is red for every region. This has not been confirmed, but international users are reporting PSN is down en masse just like PSN users in North America.

