PlayStation Now Adds Horizon Zero Dawn and 5 More Games

The start of the new month means more PlayStation Plus games for subscribers to enjoy, but it also means a fresh wave of PlayStation Now games for those subscribed to that separate service. Sony unveiled the PlayStation Now games planned for December with one of its biggest games from the PlayStation Hits collection, Horizon Zero Dawn, now part of the service. The acclaimed game from Guerrilla Games is joined by several others as well with six new games in total now available in PlayStation Now.

PlayStation 4 owners have had plenty a chance to play Horizon Zero Dawn by now considering how long the game’s been out and how often it goes on sale, but if you still haven’t played and you’ve got PlayStation Now, now’s your chance. If you’ve somehow missed out on what the game’s about or what’s included in the DLC this version of the game comes with, you can catch an overview on all of that below courtesy of Sony’s announcement.

“Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest, to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines and in which mankind is no longer the dominant species. An outcast from her tribe, Aloy embarks on a journey to uncover her past, discover her destiny and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. In this third person action RPG, unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger. Horizon Zero Dawn on PS Now includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons and Machines.”

Horizon Zero Dawn is far from the only game that’s included in this month’s PlayStation Now drop though. Also available in the subscription as of December 1st is Stranded Deep, Broforce, Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last., The Surge 2, and Darksiders III. It’s worth noting that Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. is the only game among those mentioned that has a definite date for when it’ll be removed, but you’ve still got plenty of time to play it. That game will be playable until May 31, 2021.

If you’re subscribed to PlayStation Now, you can check out all these games and everything else included in the deal right now.