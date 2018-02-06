PlayStation Now Adds More Games for February, Including Yakuza 5

For those PlayStation 4 fans that are looking for something new to play, Sony has a subscription streaming service that offers older games on-demand! There are over 600 titles available as of today, with more and more being added with each month.

The new list of games added to the library have just been announced, and Yakuza fans are going to be amped about the new additions. Sports fans aren’t left out either, and Payday once again comes back into the spotlight.

If none of those games caught your eye, there were quite a few fan favourites that made their way over to PlayStation now in January including The Last of Us, Until Dawn, The Elder Scrols IV: Oblivion, Injustice: Gods Among Us, Mafia II, Fallout: New Vegas and tons more!

Interested in signing up for the service? Here’s what you need to know, per Sony:

Explore hundreds of PS4 and PS3 games, including PlayStation exclusives, acclaimed masterpieces, indie gems, and more, with new games added every month.

Play 120+ PS4 and PS3 exclusives, including The Last of Us, Killzone Shadow Fall, Uncharted, God of War, and more on your PS4 and PC.

New games are added to PS Now every month, so you always have something new and exciting to play. From action games and shooters, to RPGs, fighting, and indies, check out our lineup of 600+ PS4 and PS3 games here.

Looking for which one is worth picking up the DualShock controller for this month? We definitely can’t recommend Yakuza 5 enough. The latest game in the franchise for western audiences, this installment brings Kazuma Kiryu back to the center stage. According to the game’s official description, “Legendary martial artist and ex-Yakuza enforcer Kazuma Kiryu – once known as the Dragon of Dojima – has severed all ties with the Yakuza and is trying to live the quiet life as a taxi driver.But with a bloody turf war looming over the Japanese underworld, Kazuma is forced to return to a life of violence to protect his loved ones.

Japan trembles in fear as two major criminal organisations prepare for all-out war. Caught up in the crisis, Kazuma must fight for his dreams, his hopes and his life as violence spills out into the streets.”