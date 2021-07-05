PlayStation Now Games for July 2021 Revealed

✖

Sony has today revealed the games that will be coming to its subscription platform, PlayStation Now, for the month of July 2021 and it very well might contain the best lineup of additions in quite some time. This month's new titles, which are all available to download on PS Now starting tomorrow on July 6, includes a number of critically acclaimed titles that have come out in recent years with the biggest addition coming from one of gaming's most prominent studios.

In total, seven new games are being added to PlayStation Now, which is quite a bit more than we usually receive each month. This list is most notably headlined by that of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, which is one of the most popular games of the past couple of years. Conversely, on the first-party end of the spectrum, PlayStation has also brought back God of War this month after it previously departed from the service a while back.

Here's the full list of games that are joining PS Now for the month to go along with the dates they'll be potentially be departing:

Red Dead Redemption 2 (November 1)

Nioh 2

Judgment (October 4)

God of War

Moving Out

Nascar Heat 5

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Even though this new lineup to PlayStation Now is quite impressive, it doesn't come as much of a surprise. Just a couple of days back, leaked ads teased that many of these titles would end up joining the service for the month. Still, even in those leaks, the full slate of games listed here wasn't found in marketing materials that had surfaced, making today's full reveal a bit surprising.

As a whole, PlayStation Now is available right now across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. The service typically retails for $9.99 per month, with one-year subscriptions costing $59.99.

So what do you think about these new additions to PlayStation Now for the month of July? Is this slate going to convince you to subscribe if you haven't already?